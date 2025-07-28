Majority of Japanese High Schoolers Are Nattō Fans

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that nattō was popular with high school students, as 65.5% of boys and 59.9% of girls said that they liked the fermented soybean food.

The May survey, targeting 1,690 female and 1,326 male high school students, was conducted by the Youth Time Japan project—a national network of clubs and committees centered on high school broadcasting clubs and student councils.

According to the survey, boys eat nattō more frequently than girls, with 40.9% having it at least once a week, as compared to 33.9% among girls.

When asked what seasoning they like to add to nattō (aside from the tare sauce and mustard it is typically packed with), soy sauce was the top choice among girls and boys, at around 45% for each. Boys and girls also had the same favorite topping for nattō: negi onions.

