Japan Recognizes Record Number of Deaths and Health Disorders Related to Overwork in Fiscal 2024

Japan Data

Of the 1,304 recognized cases of deaths and health disorders related to overwork in Japan, more than 1,000 involved mental health issues.

According to data compiled by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, there were 1,304 recognized cases of overwork-related deaths (karōshi) and health disorders in fiscal 2024, up 196 year on year. Of these, 247 involved strokes or heart conditions, and 1,057 depression and other mental health disorders. This is the first time that more than 1,000 cases of work-related mental health disorders have been recognized. Among these, 89 involved suicide or attempted suicide.

Power Harassment the Most Common Cause

In the breakdown of the 1,055 cases of mental health disorders that were recognized as work-related, the most common cause was “abuse of power from superiors or others” accounting for 224 cases, followed by “major change in duties or amount of work” at 119, “customer harassment” (abusive behavior by customers or business clients) at 108, “sexual harassment” at 105, and “experiencing or witnessing tragic accidents or disasters in relation to work” at 87.

By gender, there were 552 men and 503 women, while over 90% were aged from 20 to 59. Those in their forties made up the largest group at 283, but no single age group stood out significantly.

By industry, the highest number of cases was in “healthcare and welfare” at 270, followed by “manufacturing” at 161, “wholesale and retail” at 120, “transportation and postal services” with 110, and “construction” at 81.

Data Sources

Data on compensation for overwork-related deaths in FY 2024 (Japanese) from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)