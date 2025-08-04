ANA Fifth and JAL Ninth in 2025 World Airline Awards

Japan Data

In the World’s Best Airlines of 2025, All Nippon Airways ranked fifth and Japan Airlines ninth.

Flying High in All Categories

The British company Skytrax recently announced the winners of its 2025 World Airline Awards. Regarded as the top prizes in the aviation industry, the awards began in 1999. All Nippon Airways was fifth and Japan Airlines ninth in the World’s Best Airlines category.

In the 2025 ranking, which covered more than 325 airlines worldwide, ANA fell by one place from fourth the previous year and JAL dropped three places from sixth.

Apart from the overall ranking, both airlines also rated highly in the individual categories. In the category for the World’s Best Airline Cabin Crew 2025, ANA was second and JAL seventh. ANA was also second for the World’s Cleanest Airline 2025 and JAL was eighth. ANA ranked first and JAL second for the World’s Best Airport Services 2025.

The airline that ranked highest overall for 2025 was Qatar Airways, its second consecutive year at the top.

Top 10 World’s Best Airlines of 2025

1 Qatar Airways

2 Singapore Airlines

3 Cathay Pacific

4 Emirates

5 All Nippon Airways

6 Turkish Airlines

7 Korean Air

8 Air France

9 Japan Airlines

10 Hainan Airlines

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Skytrax.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)