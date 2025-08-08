Survey in Japan Finds X to be the Most Irritating Social Media Platform

Japan Data

Respondents in Japan said that posts spreading unreliable information were most annoying.

Irritating Online

X topped the ranking for the most irritating social media platform based on a survey in Japan conducted by RJC Research. The online survey via Line Research asked men and women aged 20 to 69 about their views on different social media, with a total of 1,050 valid responses.

X was chosen by 32.6% of those surveyed who expressed anger or frustration about a social media platform. This was 19.1 percentage points higher than Instagram, which was the second most chosen platform. Respondents complaining about X were mostly men and women in their twenties and thirties, while those who picked Instagram included more women in their twenties to forties than those in other age groups.

When asked about what types of posts are irritating (with multiple answers allowed), the most commonly mentioned problem, at 50%, concerned the spread of unreliable information such as false rumors, fake news, and gossip. This was followed by the problem of harassing or slanderous posts. A separate question regarding types of annoying comments or reactions (also with multiple answers allowed) showed that the most commonly cited problem was aggressive comments, mentioned by 52.8% of the respondents.

Data Sources

Survey on Social Media Platforms (Japanese) from RJC Research.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)