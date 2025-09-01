Full Recovery in Number of International Passengers at Japanese Airports in 2024

Japan Data

The number of international passengers using Japanese airports rose above 100 million in 2024, in a return to the pre-pandemic level.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of passengers arriving or departing on international flights in Japan reached a record high of 103.3 million. In the following three years though, from 2020 to 2022, passenger numbers remained below 20 million. There was some recovery in 2023, with a rise to 71.8 million, before a return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024, with the total reaching 100.1 million.

In 2024, the volume of international freight passing through Japanese airports increased by 7.4% year-on-year to 3.6 million tons.

By airport in 2024, Narita accounted for the most international flight passengers with 33%, followed by Kansai with 24%, Haneda with 22%, and Fukuoka with 8%. It marked the first time in four years that Kansai surpassed Haneda to rank second.

Narita had the highest share of international freight at 54.4%, compared with 20.8% for Kansai, and 19.6% for Haneda.

Haneda’s Combined Passenger Traffic Totaled 234,000 Per Day

The chart below shows the top 10 airports for total passengers in 2024, combining figures for domestic and international flights. Haneda had the highest amount of traffic with 85.7 million, averaging 234,000 passengers daily. The significant increase in international passengers led to Kansai rising one place from fourth to third over the last year.

Data Sources

Report on airport management (2024) (Japanese) from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism.

