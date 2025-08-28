More Men in Japan Opening Up to Parasols Amid Heatstroke Concerns

Japan Data

A survey found that many Japanese men were trying out parasols for the first time in 2025, when the summer has been particularly hot.

A survey of 1,000 people in Japan aged 20 to 69 conducted by the umbrella manufacturer Waterfront found that 11.9% of the respondents used a parasol for the first time in 2025. Half of the people who made their “parasol debut” were men, with those in their thirties making up the largest segment.

Parasol use was already common among women, so the proportion who were first-time users in 2025 was low. However, many men appear to be using parasols for the first time because of the extreme heat lately.

The most commonly cited reason for using a parasol for the first time, mentioned by 74.8% of those surveyed, was to prevent heatstroke, far exceeding the 51.4% who wanted to avoid sunburn. This suggests a growing association with safety and comfort.

Overall, 83.5% of the respondents said that they did not mind much or at all how others view them when they are using a parasol. However, there was a gender gap in responses, with more men concerned about what others might think. This shows that even though men are aware of the effectiveness of parasols, a psychological barrier still remains when it comes to actually using them.

