Japan Data

Two in Five Mothers in Japan Say Children Show Reluctance to Attend Elementary School

Education Family Society

A survey in Japan found that 37.8% of mothers reported that their children had shown some reluctance to attend elementary school, with the most common reason being their relations with friends.
A survey of 682 mothers in their twenties to fifties with elementary-school children was conducted in Japan by consulting firm Dragon Education Revolution from August 8 to 12. The results show that 37.8% of the mothers reported that their child had shown some reluctance to attend school.

Faced with this situation, 31.0% of the mothers said that they were “deeply troubled,” while 45.0% were “somewhat troubled,” so that more than three-fourths of the women were concerned by their child’s attitude to school.

Has your child shown some reluctance about attending school?

The most common reason cited by the mothers surveyed for a child not wanting to attend school was “relations with friends,” at 36.8%, followed by “schoolwork” at 34.5% and “physical or mental health issues” at 28.3%.

Why is your child reluctant to attend school?

As for how mothers are responding to such situations, the most common action was to “persuade a child to attend school as much as possible” (35.3%), followed by “letting the child decide whether to attend school or not” (23.2%), and “encouraging attendance but allowing days off when necessary” (19.8%). Only a small minority, at 6.2%, said that they would “firmly insist that the child attend school.”

What action do you take when your child doesn’t want to attend school?

On the one hand, 41.1% of the mothers expressed the concern that forcing a child to attend school could be demoralizing. However, 39.9% worried that a child could end up being absent from school for a prolonged period of time. With this dilemma to contend with, the end of summer vacation can be a particularly troubling time for many mothers.

What are your concerns when your child doesn’t want to attend school?

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)

education school absenteeism