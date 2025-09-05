Births in Japan Hit New Record Low in First Half of 2025

Japan Data

Japan recorded just 340,000 births in the first half of 2025, with the total at less than 400,000 for the fourth successive year.

Preliminary demographic statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare show that Japan recorded 339,280 births from January to June 2025. This figure was 3.1% lower, representing 10,794 fewer births than the same period the previous year. This was the fourth consecutive year that births have fallen below 400,000 and marked a new record low for the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths increased by 3.1% to 836,818, resulting in a natural decrease in population (the difference between the number of births and deaths) of 497,538. Marriages fell by 4.0% to 238,561, raising concerns of a further decline in births.

The number of annual births dropped below 800,000 for the first time in 2022 and in 2024, fell further to under 700,000, with 686,061 births, which was the ninth consecutive year for a new record low. The preliminary figure for January to June includes foreigners residing in Japan and Japanese living overseas. The official figure, to be released later, will only account for Japanese people living in Japan and so is expected to be lower.

Japan’s Demographics (January to June Period)

2025 2024 Births 339,280 350,074 Deaths 836,818 811,819 Natural population change -497,538 -461,745 Marriages 238,561 248,513 Divorces 93,755 97,811

Created by Nippon.com based on demographic statistics from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

Data Sources

Preliminary demographic statistics (June 2025) (Japanese) from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)