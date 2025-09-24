Japan’s Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Grows as Attitudes Shift

Japan Data

The nonalcoholic drink market is steadily growing in Japan, due in part to increased health consciousness.

An Expanding Market

According to estimates by beverage maker Suntory, 46 million cases were sold in Japan’s nonalcoholic beverage market in 2024. This was an 11% increase year on year and, compared to a decade ago, a 1.6-fold growth in the scale of the market. The market is forecast to expand to 47 million cases in 2025.

Healthy and Enjoyable

Suntory conducted a survey in June targeting 30,000 people aged from 20 to 69 living in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa Prefectures. It found that 9,278 respondents stated that they “have drunk nonalcoholic beverages in the last year.” Of those, 49.1% drank this type of beverage “once a month or more” and 28.4% “once a week or more.”

When the 4,553 respondents who said they drink “once a month or more” were asked why, the top two reasons were “want to take care of my health” with 24.8%, and “easy to drink” at 24.5%. Reasons such as “don’t need to worry about the next morning” (16.4%) and “want to drive” (15.8%), suggesting the respondent actually wanted to drink alcohol, had relatively lower response rates.

Of those who stated they drink nonalcoholic beverages “once a month or more,” 51.3% thought they were “likely to increase the amount drunk in the future” and 45.6% said they would “likely drink more often,” indicating that this market is likely to continue to expand.

Data Sources

Report on Nonalcoholic Beverages (Japanese) from Suntory, 2025.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)