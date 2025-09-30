Western-Style Gravestones Becoming More Popular in Japan

Western-Style Gravestones Becoming More Popular in JapanSociety Family
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Gravestone Survey
A survey was conducted online from March to May 2025 by the Japan Stone Memorial Association, a Tokyo-based organization consisting of around 150 retailers of gravestones and memorial stones nationwide, with a total of 818 valid responses received.
Among the survey respondents, 51.0% purchased a gravestone and a cemetery plot at the same time, while 46.1% placed a new gravestone on cemetery plot they already owned. The remaining 2.9% included other options, such as placing a gravestone on their own residential property.
The most common type of gravestone, chosen by 51.6% of the respondents, was a simple Western-style gravestone, for an increase of 9.4 percentage points compared to the survey result in 2016. Meanwhile, traditional Japanese-style gravestones were chosen by 28.5%, which is a decrease of 9.7 points. In terms of regional differences, Western-style gravestones are more common in eastern Japan, while Japanese-style gravestones are more prevalent in western Japan.
The most common purchasing price for a gravestone according to the survey, setting aside costs for acquiring a cemetery plot, was ¥1.5 million to ¥2 million, which was the price range for 20.3% of the survey respondents. The next most common price, accounting for 18.7%, was from ¥2 million to ¥3 million. The average purchasing price for a gravestone was ¥1,695,000, down ¥15,000 compared to the previous year. Over the past four years the average price has remained around ¥1.7 million.
Data Sources
- Survey of Purchasers of Gravestones (Japanese) from the Japan Stone Memorial Association, 2025.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)