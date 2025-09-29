Nobody to Rely On: Older Single Men in Japan Face Uncertain Futures

Japan Data

A survey of single men aged 50 and over in Japan found that health was their top concern.

Concerns About Life Ahead

The Japanese marketing company G-Plan held a nationwide survey in August, aimed at 1,763 unmarried men (including those widowed or divorced) 50 and over, who were members of their point reward program. In total, around 70%, accounting for 1,212 of respondents, felt “very” or “somewhat” concerned about their futures.

The most common specific concern held by 1,197 respondents was “health.” This was followed by 966 worried about “retirement funds,” and 693 concerned about “nursing care.”

Respondents expressed strong concern about health problems that would directly cause financial difficulties, which in turn linked to worries about not being able to receive medical treatment or nursing care. They voiced sincere fears such as “if I get dementia, there will be no-one to look after me” and “I’m worried I might become bedridden.”

Concerning retirement funds, the top worry was that “I don’t know how much I will need,” with 587 stating this. Some respondents said they were engaged in some type of asset management, including saving money and investing in stocks, but 467, accounting for more than 25% of the total, were “not doing anything in particular.” Meanwhile, the issue of nursing care raised more complex concerns like being “insufficiently prepared,” “having no one to trust,” and “lacking knowledge.”

One serious issue was the 1,008 people, nearly 60% of the total, who stated they “have no one” who they can talk to honestly and get advice on their problems. It brings to light the high risk of isolation that this section of society is facing.

Data Sources

Survey on future lives of men aged 50 and over (Japanese) from G-plan.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)