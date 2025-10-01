Survey in Japan Finds Money the Top Concern if Parents Develop Dementia

Japan Data

The cost of treatment and nursing care was the biggest concern among respondents to a survey in Japan on the possibility of parents developing dementia.

Common Worries

In August, Lifull Senior, a Japanese website on caregiving facilities and senior housing, conducted a survey of 882 people aged from 20 to 69 who had no experience of caring for family members with dementia, to ask about their concerns and what they would do to prepare if their parents did develop the condition.

The most common worry was the “cost of treatment and nursing care” at roughly 35%, followed by “communication issues” and their “own stress,” both around 29% respectively.

By age group, a higher proportion of respondents in their twenties and thirties felt concerned compared to those aged 60 and over. Notably, while 15% of people aged 60 and up were worried when it came to “balancing work/life with caregiving”, this doubled to around 30% for younger people. Significant gaps could be seen between generations regarding their “own stress”, “communication issues”, and “cost of treatment and nursing care.”

Home or a Care Facility?

Imagining the possibility that their parents would develop dementia, a total of 27% of respondents had either “discussed” or “touched on the subject” with them. However, despite the large number of people who had concerns, most had not talked to their parents.

At 53%, the most common topic discussed was “housing.” The major issue if parents were to develop dementia was whether they should live at home or move into a care facility.

In the case that respondents would consider moving parents with dementia to a care facility, the top concern was having the “financial leeway.” Predicting what kind of caregiving will be needed is difficult and money is a constant worry. It is therefore a good idea to talk with parents while they are still healthy about what type of care they would like and how to cover the costs.

Data Sources

Survey on parental dementia (Japanese) from Lifull Senior.

(Translated from Japanese.)