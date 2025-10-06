Price Rises and NHK Online: Changes Affecting People’s Lives in Japan from October 2025

Japan Data

In October 2025, households face a range of price increases, NHK launches a new online service, and Japanese licenses become harder to acquire for foreign drivers.

October Changes

As the second half of the fiscal year begins on October 1, there are a number of changes in Japan, especially affecting household finances.

Food Prices Keep Rising

A Teikoku Databank survey of 195 major food companies found price increases expected for 3,024 items in October. Manufacturers’ suggested retail prices for 500-milliliter bottles of Coca-Cola and other brands rise above ¥200. The continued high price of rice has also led to increases in the cost of rice-based products.

Delivery Charges Increase

Yamato Transport raises prices for its parcels sized from 120 to 200 centimeters (the length of the three dimensions added together must be less than the given number). Delivery prices for parcels 100 centimeters and smaller remain the same.

More Expensive Utilities

Government subsidies for electricity and gas come to an end, leading to higher prices for consumers. Average monthly increases for a standard household are expected to be around ¥500 for electricity and ¥200 for city gas.

Higher Healthcare Costs for People Over 75

Relief measures implemented in October 2022 to compensate for an increase to 20% in healthcare copayment for people over 75 with a certain level of income come to an end. These people will now have to pay the full 20% of costs at point of care provision.

End to Hometown Tax Points

Municipalities will continue to solicit furusato nōzei (hometown tax) donors online, but those websites may no longer sweeten the pot by offering reward points, following concerns over excessive competition.

New Requirements for Companies to Support Employees with Children

Companies are now required to introduce flexible systems, such as remote work and shorter working hours, for employees with preschool children aged three and over.

Launch of NHK One

NHK launches a new NHK One service, as under new legislation it is required to broadcast programs online. Using a dedicated app, viewers, who must pay a license fee, will be able to watch programs live or after their original broadcast, as well as to check news, weather, and disaster information.

Tightening of Driving License Rules for Foreign Drivers

Under tighter rules, it will be more difficult to change foreign driving licenses to Japanese ones, and tourists and other short-term visitors will no longer be able to do so. The written test drivers must pass to receive a Japanese license will be made more difficult, with 50 questions rather than the current 10.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner image © Pixta.)