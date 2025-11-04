Using Recycling Boxes Responsibly in Japan

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that many people were unaware that recycling boxes next to vending machines are not meant for nonrecyclable trash, and that there should be no leftover liquid in discarded containers.

In a nationwide survey conducted in early September 2025 by the Japan Soft Drink Association, respondents aged 15 to 69 were asked about their opinions on recycling of plastic bottles and other soft drink containers, receiving 1,037 valid responses.

The percentage of people who were aware that the boxes next to vending machines were “recycling boxes for collection of cans and glass and plastic bottles” accounted for 71.8% in total. On the other hand, nearly 30% of people could not distinguish the boxes from trash cans and 21.1% had “put items other than recyclables in them.”



Recycling boxes that are placed alongside vending machines. (Courtesy Japan Soft Drink Association)

The most common wrong item placed in these boxes was “plastic cups” with 55.7%, followed by “plastic shopping bags” and “snack wrappers.” With 53.4% saying “there was nowhere else to put it” and 14.2% responding that “I didn’t want to take it home,” it appeared in many cases it was done without thinking. A further 32.0% stated that they didn’t know it was wrong.

The survey also revealed that 62.6% were aware that even recyclable plastic bottles and cans should not have any leftover liquid in them, and 55.3% knew that in this state they could not be recycled, leading to problems at recycling plants.

Approximately 40% of people seemed to be under the impression that “even if there is drink left over, it can probably be recycled,” but that is not the case. Only empty glass bottles, cans, and plastic bottles should be placed in these recycling boxes.

Data Sources

2025 survey regarding soft drink container recycling (Japanese) from the Japan Soft Drink Association.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)