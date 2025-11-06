Surge in Bear Attacks Worries Autumn Hikers in Japan

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that many hikers are changing their plans or canceling them due to the high number of bear attacks reported this year.

Rise in Incidents

Incidents involving bears are occurring in Japan on almost a daily basis, with bears breaking into houses and attacking people gathering mushrooms in the mountains.

The Osaka-based Japan Meteorological Corporation conducted a survey from late September to mid-October of users of its weather-related website for hikers. The results, based on 3,594 responses, show that the increase in bear sightings has made 77% of those surveyed feel either “very anxious” or “somewhat anxious” about hiking.

Just over half of the respondents said that bear sightings have affected their hiking plans. The most common response was that the sightings had led to a change in the planned mountain for a hiking trip (61.6%), followed by those who canceled or postponed their trip (29.1%). In addition, there seems to be an increase in people switching from a solo to a group hike.

The most common precaution taken by hikers is carrying bear bells or radios (76.2%) to alert bears of their presence and avoid sudden encounters. This is followed by checking information on the latest local bear sightings (68.8%). In addition, since bears can be attracted to food left behind by hikers, some respondents are taking the precaution of strictly managing food and garbage.

According to statistics from the Ministry of the Environment, fiscal 2025 is on pace to set a new annual record in bear-related incidents, with 99 already reported for the period between April and September, affecting 108 people.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)