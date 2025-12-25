Japanese Stations Dominate Global Searches on Google Maps

Japan Data

Japan loomed large in Google’s Year in Search for 2025, including nine of the top ten transit stations searched for on Google Maps being in Japanese cities.

Latest Pokémon

In December 2025, Google announced its Year in Search, giving rankings for a selection of searches worldwide between January 1 and November 25 this year. Nintendo’s Pokémon Legends: Z-A, released in 2025 for the Switch and Switch 2, was in eighth position in the trending games ranking.

Japanese Entries in Google’s Year in Search 2025

Games

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Google Maps: Bookstore

Animate Ikebukuro main store Animate Osaka Nipponbashi Tsutaya Books Daikanyama

Google Maps: Transit station

Kyoto Station Nagoya Station Tokyo Station Hakata Station Ikebukuro Station Shin-Osaka Station Osaka Station Sendai Station Hiroshima Station

*Created by Nippon.com based on data from Google.

Nine out of ten entries on the ranking for transit stations searched for on Google Maps were from Japan, with Kyoto Station topping the list ahead of main stations in Nagoya and Tokyo. Only Paris Gare de Lyon in fourth place represented the rest of the world.

Japan also had three entries in bookstore searches on Google Maps, two of which were for branches of Animate, which sells manga and other books, as well as anime and video games.

Data Sources

Year in Search 2025 by Google.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Kyoto Station. © Pixta.)