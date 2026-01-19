Kusatsu Picked as Japan’s Top Hot Springs Destination in 2026

Japan Data

The hot springs at Kusatsu, in Gunma Prefecture, were ranked as Japan’s favorite for the third consecutive year in 2026.

Yufuin a Dream Destination

Kusatsu Onsen topped a ranking of the most popular hot springs in Japan for the third consecutive year in 2026. The atmosphere of this hot spring resort in Gunma Prefecture, combined with the therapeutic effects and quality of its waters, have made it a favorite among visitors.

The ranking was based on a September 2025 survey by Jalan Research Center covering 334 hot spring resorts across Japan, excluding Tokyo.

The 12,595 survey participants were asked to list up to five hot-spring resorts they would like to revisit from among those they had visited before. Beppu rose three places to second, while Yufuin climbed from eleventh to fifth—both are in Ōita. Meanwhile, Hakone in Kanagawa, at third in the ranking, retained support for its easy access, including by rail.

Survey respondents were also asked to list their “dream hot spring resorts,” which are places they long to go to someday but have not yet had the chance to visit (again, up to five answers were allowed). Here, Yufuin Onsen rose from sixth last year to take the top position. Long-time number one Nyūtō Onsenkyō fell to fourth behind Ginzan Onsen and Kusatsu Onsen in second and third, respectively.

Respondents also listed their “hidden gems” from among the hot springs they have visited (multiple answers of up to five locations allowed), and a ranking was compiled by dividing the number of recommendations for each hidden gem by the number of survey participants who visited it. For the fourth consecutive year, Nyūtō Onsenkyō in Akita Prefecture was ranked the top hidden gem, with many praising its feeling of seclusion, its natural surroundings, and the quality of its water.

Data Sources

Data from the 2026 hot springs ranking survey (Japanese) by Jalan Research Center.

(Translated from Japanese. The Sainokawara outdoor bath at Kusatsu Onsen, Gunma, has a magical atmosphere at night. Courtesy the Kusatsu Onsen Tourism Association.)