Japan to Start New Fine System for Traffic Violations by Cyclists in April

With traffic accidents involving cyclists rising, a new fine system for traffic offenses by cyclists will come into effect in April 2026.

Bicycle Collisions with Pedestrians on the Rise

In Japan, people may pay fines for minor traffic offenses to avoid criminal charges. This is called the “blue ticket” system because the violation notices are printed on blue paper. From April, it will newly apply to cyclists aged 16 and over.

According to the National Police Agency, the main violations and corresponding fines for cyclists under the blue ticket system are as listed below. Cycling under the influence of alcohol will be a criminal offense.

Main Bicycle Violations and Fines (from April 2026)

Using a smartphone while cycling: ¥12,000

Entering a railroad crossing when barriers are down: ¥7,000

Running a red light: ¥6,000

Riding the wrong way/Riding on sidewalks, etc.: ¥6,000

Cycling while holding an umbrella: ¥5,000

Cycling while wearing earphones or headphones: ¥5,000

Cycling without a light: ¥5,000

Riding with two on a bicycle or riding side by side, etc.: ¥3,000

When cyclists use the sidewalk, police officers will typically issue guidance and a warning, rather than a ticket. However, a ticket may be issued in cases where the bicycle is moving quickly and either startles pedestrians or forces them to stop, or when cyclists continue to ride on the sidewalk after a police officer has issued a warning.

The introduction of fines corresponds to the increase in complaints about cyclists who do not follow traffic rules, such as those who are looking at their smartphones, wearing earphones, riding on the wrong side of the street, or ignoring traffic signals.

Traffic accidents involving cyclists who were killed or injured increased for three consecutive years since 2021, surpassing 70,000 cases in 2023. While the total number of traffic accidents has been declining year by year, the proportion involving bicycles has been on the rise, increasing year-on-year by 23.2% in 2024. In addition, in 75% of bicycle-related accidents, some sort of traffic violation on the part of the cyclist occurred.

Accidents involving bicycles and pedestrians have been increasing over the past decade or so. Contributing factors to this trend are said to include the fact that pedestrians and bicycles are both using sidewalks and the rise in violations by cyclists (such as running red lights or failing to ride safely), as well as the increase in seniors (both as cyclists and pedestrians).

(Translated from Japanese.)