Japan’s New Car Sales Rise by 3.3% in 2025

Car sales rose in Japan in 2025, but still remain below the pre-pandemic level.

Statistics published by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association show that a total of 4,565,777 new cars were sold in Japan in 2025, in a 3.3% year-on-year increase. Kei-class (minicar) vehicle sales rose by 7.0% to 1,667,360, and sales of standard vehicles (passenger cars and cargo vehicles, excluding minicars) climbed by 1.2% to 2,898,417.

Daihatsu bounced back with a 46.2% rise in sales in 2025 after a disastrous 2024, when it suffered a 38.3% slump after a major testing scandal. Toyota enjoyed a solid 4.1% increase, as five of Japan’s major automakers boosted sales over the year. However, Nissan, which is contending with management issues and a tarnished brand, saw sales drop by 15.2%, while Honda’s also fell by 7.3%.

2025 New Car Sales by Major Brand

Annual Sales (Year on Year Change) Toyota/Lexus 1,501,050 (+4.1%) Suzuki 728,952 (+1.0%) Daihatsu 535,919 (+46.2%) Honda 619,437 (-7.3%) Nissan 403,105 (-15.2%) Mazda 149,526 (+5.3%) Subaru 111,297 (+7.5%) Mitsubishi 117,874 (-1.3%) All brands 4,565,777 (+3.3%)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Data on sales of standard vehicles (Japanese) from Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Data on sales of minicars (Japanese) from Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Toyota Chairman Toyoda Akio with a luxury Century concept car at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on October 29, 2025. © Jiji).