Japan’s New Car Sales Rise by 3.3% in 2025

Car sales rose in Japan in 2025, but still remain below the pre-pandemic level.
Statistics published by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association show that a total of 4,565,777 new cars were sold in Japan in 2025, in a 3.3% year-on-year increase. Kei-class (minicar) vehicle sales rose by 7.0% to 1,667,360, and sales of standard vehicles (passenger cars and cargo vehicles, excluding minicars) climbed by 1.2% to 2,898,417.

Daihatsu bounced back with a 46.2% rise in sales in 2025 after a disastrous 2024, when it suffered a 38.3% slump after a major testing scandal. Toyota enjoyed a solid 4.1% increase, as five of Japan’s major automakers boosted sales over the year. However, Nissan, which is contending with management issues and a tarnished brand, saw sales drop by 15.2%, while Honda’s also fell by 7.3%.

2025 New Car Sales by Major Brand

Annual Sales (Year on Year Change)
Toyota/Lexus 1,501,050 (+4.1%)
Suzuki 728,952 (+1.0%)
Daihatsu 535,919 (+46.2%)
Honda 619,437 (-7.3%)
Nissan 403,105 (-15.2%)
Mazda 149,526 (+5.3%)
Subaru 111,297 (+7.5%)
Mitsubishi 117,874 (-1.3%)
All brands 4,565,777 (+3.3%)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Toyota Chairman Toyoda Akio with a luxury Century concept car at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on October 29, 2025. © Jiji).

