Japan’s Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Medalists

A full list of Japan’s medal winners at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Japan’s Medalists at Milano Cortina 2026

■ = Gold ■ = Silver ■ = Bronze

February 8

■ Silver: Sakamoto Kaori, Miura Riku, Kihara Ryūichi, Kagiyama Yūma, Satō Shun, Yoshida Utana, Morita Masaya (figure skating: team event)

Despite a number of strong performances, as in 2022 Japan finished in second place behind the United States.

February 7

■ Bronze: Maruyama Nozomi (ski jumping: women’s normal hill)

Japan’s first medal of the games came from Olympic debutant Maruyama, who improved on her first run with a distance of 100.0 meters in the second.

■ Gold: Kimura Kira

■ Silver: Kimata Ryōma (snowboarding: men’s big air)

Kimura took the lead after the first round, but dropped to fourth after a failed landing on his second run, before securing the gold with the day’s highest score of 90.50. Kimata was only tenth in the qualifying round, but improved to second place to take the silver.

Data Sources

Data on medal winners from the official Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics website.

Men's big air snowboarding medalists Kimura Kira with gold, at center, Kimata Ryōma with silver, at left), and Su Yiming of China with bronze, at right.