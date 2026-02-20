Japan Toilet Survey Tracks Use of Rear Spray Function

Japan Data

Even if they have a bidet toilet in their home, around 20% of respondents to a survey in Japan said that they never use the rear spray function, while just over half use it almost every time.

A Point of Pride

The results of the survey were announced in January by the Japan Sanitary Equipment Industry Association, an organization made up of manufacturers of toilet-related products and equipment. It was conducted between September and October 2025, targeting 4,700 people nationwide who have toilets in their home equipped with warm-water bidet toilet seats.

After “almost every time,” the most common answer was “quite often” (12%), followed by “sometimes” (7%), and “occasionally” (6%). Meanwhile, 21% said that they “never” use it. Reasons cited for not using include: “I don’t see the need,” “I’m not used to it,” and “I don’t know which function it is.”

By prefecture, the highest usage rate of the rear spray function was in Hokkaidō at 87.2%, followed by Shimane at 85.9% and Kōchi at 85.0%.

When asked how they felt after using the rear spray function, 77.4% said it made them “feel clean,” while 59.8% said that it “quickly removed waste.”

The average number of times a person wipes with toilet paper when also using the spray function after a bowel movement was 2.1 times, compared to 3.4 times when not using that function. In response to the question of whether the warm-water bidet toilet seat is an aspect of Japanese culture to be proud of, 83.4% answered “Yes.”

Data Sources

Nationwide survey on toilet habits (Japanese) from the Japan Sanitary Equipment Industry Association.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)