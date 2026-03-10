Japan Ranks Last for Love Life Satisfaction for Fourth Straight Year

Japan Data

An international survey on love, romance, and relationships found that Japanese respondents were least satisfied.

Far Below Average

The Paris-based polling company Ipsos conducted a survey on attitudes toward romantic relationships, targeting 23,268 people across 29 countries. Japan ranked at the bottom for the category of “feeling loved,” with only 51% of Japanese respondents saying they felt very or somewhat satisfied in this regard. This was far below the 29-country average of 77%.

The percentage of people in Japan who said that they were very or somewhat satisfied with their romantic or sex life was 33%, a drop of 6 percentage points compared to the previous survey. This is just over half the overall average of 60%. Only 6% of Japanese reported being “very satisfied,” with Japan the only country below 10% for this answer. For the past four years, Japan has ranked last in terms of romantic satisfaction.

The survey was conducted online by Ipsos between December 24, 2025, and January 9, 2026, targeting people aged 16 to 74. (The target age groups varied slightly depending on the country.)

Data Sources

Love life satisfaction survey by Ipsos.

