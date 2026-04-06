Online Publicity Accounts for Over Half of Japan’s Ad Spending for First Time

Japan Data

Japan’s advertising expenditures hit a record ¥8.1 trillion in 2025, with online spending accounting for more than half the total.

Online Ads Account for Majority for First Time

Dentsū released the results of its annual survey on Japan’s advertising expenditures, revealing that estimated spending in 2025 rose 5.1% from the previous year to ¥8.1 trillion, marking a record high for the fourth consecutive year. Growth was driven by increased digital investment amid strong corporate earnings as well as the holding of major events that year.

Advertising expenditures in Japan can be divided into three categories: the four mass media outlets (TV, radio, magazines, and newspapers); internet advertising (web media, e-commerce platforms, etc.); and promotional media (outdoor, transit, inserts in publications, direct mail, etc.).

Mass media expenditures amounted to ¥2.3 trillion (down 1.6% year on year), remaining roughly flat. Internet advertising climbed to ¥4.0 trillion (up 10.8%), showing strong growth and accounting for more than half of total ad spending for the first time. Promotional media spending rose to ¥1.7 trillion (up 2.0%), continuing growth for a third consecutive year.

Advertising in the four mass media outlets was affected by global uncertainties and price hikes due to a weak yen, with newspaper advertising in particular struggling to grow. Internet advertising, on the other hand, benefited from growing demand for vertical video ads on social media as well as video ads on internet-connected TVs, which contributed to the growth of the online market as a whole. Advertising in audio media such as podcasts continued to perform well following the previous year, and the further expansion of online shopping supported double-digit growth in ads on retail e-commerce platforms.

Promotional media also saw growth in outdoor and transit advertising as well as point of purchase displays, supported by rising inbound demand. Major events such as the Osaka Expo and the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships, along with the opening and renovation of large commercial facilities such as hotels and ongoing urban redevelopment, also contributed to overall growth.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)