Money, Kids, and More: Changes Affecting People’s Lives in Japan from April 2026

Japan Data

Changes at the start of the new fiscal year in Japan include improved access to daycare and the introduction of effectively free high school tuition, including private high schools, as the government tries to halt the slide in the number of births.

The Japanese fiscal and academic years begin on April 1 each year. In fiscal 2026 residents of Japan can expect a variety of changes, particularly related to their finances, as detailed below.

Falling Birthrate Leads to New Tax

New surcharges on health insurance premiums will fund measures to tackle Japan’s birth decline. Payments by individuals depend on factors including their public health insurance plan and annual income. The Children and Families Agency estimates that in fiscal 2026, workers earning ¥6 million will pay ¥575 each month for this surcharge, while those earning ¥8 million will pay ¥767. The amount will increase gradually until fiscal 2028, when it will become fixed.

Daycare Option for All Children

Under a new system, even if parents do not work, they will be able to leave young children, from six months or over but under three years old, at daycare for up to 10 hours each month. The Children and Families Agency estimates that this will cost around ¥300 per hour of care.

Free High School Tuition

Previously only households with an annual income of under ¥5.9 million could receive government support payments for private high school tuition, but with the elimination of this requirement, high school tuition at Japanese schools is effectively free, regardless of a household’s income and whether the school is public or private. The payments for full-time students will climb to ¥457,000 annually, but do not include entrance fees and uniform and equipment costs; students at international schools in Japan are also placed outside of this system.

Longer Residence Required for Citizenship

Under new rules from the Ministry of Justice, foreign residents will have to have lived in Japan for at least 10 years in principle as one requirement for receiving citizenship. They also need to submit proof of payment for five years of taxes and two years of social insurance premiums. This change is based on a tightening up of the screening process, rather than any legislative amendment.

Full Pension Payments for More Working Seniors

The threshold for reducing pension benefits to seniors who are still working, based on their combined income from wages and the kōsei nenkin pension for corporate employees, is raised from ¥510,000 to ¥620,000 per month. By allowing a higher income without reductions, the government aims to encourage seniors to work, as a measure to tackle labor shortages.

New Fines for Cyclists

A new fine system for traffic violations will apply to cyclists aged 16 and over, including a ¥12,000 fine for using a smartphone while cycling.

Read more: Japan to Start New Fine System for Traffic Violations by Cyclists in April

More Companies Reporting Gender-Related Data

The previous requirement for companies with 301 or more employees to disclose information on the gender pay gap and the proportion of women in management positions is expanded downward to include companies with at least 101 employees.

NTT Landline Rate Hike

NTT East and NTT West raise their landline rates for the first time in 30 years, with a ¥220 increase for residential lines. The companies aim to speed up the transition to fiber-optics and other next-generation services.

Reduction of Required Support for Rebuilding Condominium Buildings

Previously, the agreement of 80% or more of condo owners and rights holders was required to rebuild a communally owned structure, but this has been reduced to 75% for buildings with issues such as inadequate seismic resistance or accessibility.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)