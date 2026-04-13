Salmon Leads Conveyor-Belt Sushi Ranking for Fifteenth Consecutive Year

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that 47.7% of respondents said that they often pick sushi topped with salmon at conveyor-belt sushi restaurants.

Salmon Reigns Supreme

In an annual consumer survey on kaiten-zushi (conveyor-belt sushi) restaurants conducted by Umios (formerly Maruha Nichiro, until March 1), the topping most respondents said that they often consumed was salmon, as mentioned by 47.7%. This was more than 11 percentage points higher than second-place akami (lean tuna). It was the fifteenth straight year for salmon to be the top sushi topping. The reason for its popularity appears to be affordability combined with a delicious rich taste.

For diners at conveyor-belt sushi restaurants, the most common amount spent per person is from ¥1,000 to ¥2,000, as mentioned by 45.7% of the respondents, while the overall average is ¥1,980. The average number of plates eaten is 9.9. To eat 10 plates and keep the cost at a reasonable ¥2,000, it is difficult to choose pricier items like sea urchin or fatty tuna. This is what makes salmon such a popular choice.

The prefecture that people most wanted to visit to eat conveyor-belt sushi (excluding their own place of residence) was Hokkaidō, chosen by 1,269 of the respondents. This was far more than second-place Ishikawa Prefecture, chosen by 445 people. Hokkaidō is surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Okhotsk, and the Sea of Japan, with its coasts swept by the Tsushima Current and the Oyashio Current, making the prefecture one of the world’s richest fishing grounds. For sushi lovers, this combination of natural factors makes Hokkaidō a sacred destination.

When respondents who wanted to go to Hokkaidō were asked which sushi toppings they wanted to eat there, ikura (salmon roe) ranked first, as mentioned by 206 people, followed by scallops, uni (sea urchin), and crab.

The survey was conducted nationwide in mid-February 2026, targeting people aged 15 to 59 who eat at a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant at least once a month, with a total of 3,000 responses collected.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)