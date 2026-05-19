Japan’s Newspaper Industry Lags on Gender Equality

Japan Data

A survey on gender equality at Japan’s newspapers and news agencies found that 58.3% of women think that men get preferential treatment in the industry. By contrast, 29.4% of men think that men are favored.

Differing Perceptions

Are men and women equal in Japan’s newsrooms? The answer depends on who you ask. Among employees at newspapers and news agencies, 36.4% say equality exists, while a nearly identical 37.7% believe men still get preferential treatment. However, when broken down by gender, the gap in perception becomes clear: while only 26% of women see equality and 58.3% say men are favored, 40.7% of men say there is equality and just 29.4% believe men are favored.

The survey was conducted by the Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association between November and December 2025, targeting approximately 36,000 employees and executives at member newspapers and news agencies. Responses were received from 9,630 individuals, including 2,755 women, 6,823 men, and 52 people identifying as another gender.

Further survey results show that many question gender equality in their workplace because “many men are promoted to management positions” and “newspaper content reflects men’s opinions.”

The ratio of women employees in the association’s member newspapers and news agencies as of April 2025 was 24.9%. The ratio of women in management positions was 10.8%, surpassing the 10% mark for the first time while still lagging behind broader society. Several factors appear to contribute: as relatively few women were hired in the past, management roles tend to be held by men, which has meant there was a lingering sense of it being a “men’s workplace,” and many women left mid-career.

Regarding the fact that the proportion of women executives in the newspaper industry remains at 5.7% (April 2025), 52.3% of respondents believe that the industry is “out of step with social trends.” When asked about setting a target ratio for women in management positions, 55.6% of the total agreed (including those who somewhat agreed). Support was particularly strong among women, at 67.9%. Even among executives, 58.9% supported establishing a target.

Data Sources

Data from survey on gender equality at workplaces (Japanese) by the Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association

(Translated from Japanese. Banner image © Pixta.)