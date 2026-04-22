Japan’s First Graders Want to Be Bakers and Police Officers

Japan’s First Graders Want to Be Bakers and Police OfficersSociety Economy
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Protecting People and the Community
A survey of 4,000 Japanese first graders found that the most popular choice as a future job in 2026 was pâtissier or baker, with 12.2% of children naming these as their ideal career. While the top five remained the same, firefighter or rescue worker continued to gain in popularity and at 6.7% is now just 0.1% behind athlete in third place. There was more interest in jobs connected with protecting people and the community in 2026, compared with 20 years ago.
First Graders’ Dream Jobs
|2026
|2006
|1
|Pâtissier or baker
|Athlete
|2
|Police officer
|Pâtissier or baker
|3
|Athlete
|Florist
|4
|Firefighter or rescue worker
|Nurse
|5
|Celebrity, singer, or model
|Teacher
|6
|Driver (of buses, trains, etc.)
|Celebrity, singer, or model
|7
|Doctor
|Police officer
|8
|TV star or anime character
|Driver (of buses, trains, etc.)
|9
|Childcare worker
|Doctor
|10
|Worker at ice-cream shop
|TV star or anime character
Created by Nippon.com based on data from Kuraray.
Pâtissier or baker remained the top choice for girls for the twenty-eighth consecutive year, amassing 21.2% of their vote. Police officer, in fifth position, has made the girls’ top 10 for 12 straight years, while firefighter or rescue worker was at a record high of twelfth. Many girls feel the appeal of helping others.
With 15.6%, police officer was the top choice for boys for the second year running. This was followed by athlete with 12.3% and firefighter or rescue worker with 10.8%. In the 2006 ranking, athlete was way out in front with 31.8%, but now there is a “big three” instead of a “big one.”
First Grade Girls’ Dream Jobs
|2026
|2006
|1
|Pâtissier or baker
|Pâtissier or baker
|2
|Celebrity, singer, or model
|Florist
|3
|Worker at ice-cream shop
|Nurse
|4
|Childcare worker
|Teacher
|5
|Police officer
|Celebrity, singer, or model
|6
|Doctor
|Childcare worker
|7
|Teacher
|Athlete
|8
|Nurse
|Doctor
|9
|Florist
|Beautician
|10
|Beautician
|Sales or customer service
Created by Nippon.com based on data from Kuraray.
First Grade Boys’ Dream Jobs
|2026
|2006
|1
|Police officer
|Athlete
|2
|Athlete
|Driver (of buses, trains, etc.)
|3
|Firefighter or rescue worker
|Police officer
|4
|Driver (of buses, trains, etc.)
|Firefighter or rescue worker
|5
|TV star or anime character
|Carpenter or artisan
|6
|Researcher
|Pâtissier or baker
|7
|YouTuber
|Researcher
|8
|Pâtissier or baker
|TV star or anime character
|9
|Doctor
|Doctor
|10
|Carpenter or artisan
|Pilot
Created by Nippon.com based on data from Kuraray.
Parents were also asked what jobs they would like their first-grade children to pursue. Public servant was top for girls for the second successive year, at 12.3%. There were also a number of health-related professions: nurse in second with 10.8%, doctor in fourth with 6.6%, medical professional in fifth with 6.4%, and pharmacist in eighth with 4.6%.
For parents of boys, public servant (17.5%) and company worker (10.5%) remained the top two for the sixth consecutive year, suggesting a desire for stable employment.
Future Jobs Parents Want for Their First-Grade Girls
|2026
|2006
|1
|Public servant
|Nurse
|2
|Nurse
|Public servant
|3
|Company worker
|Teacher
|4
|Doctor
|Childcare worker
|5
|Medical professional
|Doctor
|6
|Specialist
|Pharmacist
|7
|Pâtissier or baker
|Company worker
|8
|Pharmacist
|Celebrity, singer, or model
|9
|Teacher
|Pâtissier or baker
|10
|Childcare worker
|Flight attendant
Created by Nippon.com based on data from Kuraray.
Future Jobs Parents Want for Their First-Grade Boys
|2026
|2006
|1
|Public servant
|Public servant
|2
|Company worker
|Athlete
|3
|Athlete
|Doctor
|4
|Firefighter or rescue worker
|Company worker
|5
|Doctor
|Engineer
|6
|Police officer
|Pilot
|7
|Engineer
|Carpenter or artisan
|8
|Researcher
|Firefighter or rescue worker
|9
|Specialist
|Teacher
|10
|Driver (of buses, trains, etc.)
|Researcher
Created by Nippon.com based on data from Kuraray.
Data Sources
- Data on dream jobs for first graders and parents’ wishes (Japanese) from Kuraray
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)