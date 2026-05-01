AI-Summarized News Articles: Readers Want Clear, Reliable Sources

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that readers of AI-summarized articles on an app felt that having clearly cited sources was the most important factor in assessing reliability.

Since July 2025, the news app operator SmartNews has been providing a service called SmartNews AI Matome, which lets users read AI-generated summaries of major news stories on the SmartNews app.

The operator conducted a survey in Japan in mid-March, aimed at 520 users who currently read these AI-summarized articles, revealing that nearly 60% felt their “understanding has deepened” regarding both “political and economic news” and “latest news in crime and society.” There was a striking rise in the percentage of those who felt they had gained better understanding to 70% among the respondents aged in their twenties and thirties. In addition, more than 60% of respondents said that they now had a broader interest in the news after reading AI-summarized articles, including topics they had not considered before.

Looking at how users assessed the reliability of the AI-summarized articles, approximately 50% stated “clearly cited sources” were a factor for them. “Neutral presentation of content” and “trustworthy news organizations as sources” both scored between 45% and 50%, a clear indication that users placed importance on “verified information.” According to SmartNews, “this suggests that user confidence may be directly linked to their trust in news organizations that disseminate primary sources of information.”

Data Sources

Survey on reading AI-summarized articles (Japanese) from SmartNews

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)