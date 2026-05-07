Living Alone and Dying Unseen in Japan: More than 20,000 Bodies Discovered Over a Week After Death in 2025

Japan Data

Of the 77,000 cases where people died alone in Japan in 2025, around 30% of the bodies were not discovered until over a week later.

Unattended Deaths

In 2025, among the 204,562 dead bodies handled by the Japanese police, 76,941 were cases of “unattended deaths” (kodokushi), where a person died alone in their home.

The Cabinet Office estimates that nearly 30% of the unattended deaths, involving 22,222 people, were “isolated deaths” (koritsushi), which means that the bodies were discovered at least eight days after the death. While it is difficult to offer a uniform definition of “isolation,” the Cabinet Office follows the assumption that a person had probably been living in social isolation if no one had been concerned about being unable to contact him or her during the week after the death occurred. In 7,148 of the cases in 2025, or roughly 9%, the dead body was not discovered for over a month.

By age group for people who died unattended, the most common category was 85 or older, at 15,079. This was followed by the age groups 75–79 (13,412) and 80–84 (11,366). Seniors 65 or older totaled 58,919 people, making up nearly 80% of all unattended deaths.

For isolated deaths, where a body was not discovered until at least eight days later, many involved people in their seventies, with 4,329 for the 75–79 age bracket and 4,047 for the 70–74 bracket. Men accounted for 17,620 of the cases of isolated deaths, or nearly four times as many as the 4,598 cases among women. The increase in single-person households, due to declining marriage rates and an aging population, is considered an underlying factor in isolated deaths, but the problem of social isolation is intensifying among older men in particular.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)