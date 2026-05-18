Japan Announces Men’s National Soccer Team for 2026 World Cup

Japan Data

Japan announced its 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off on June 11.

Eyeing First Quarterfinal

On May 15, the Japan Football Association announced the 26 members of the Japanese men’s national soccer team who will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Samurai Blue is making its eighth consecutive appearance in the tournament, which is set to kick off on June 11 in Mexico City.

Japan, ranked eighteenth internationally, will compete in Group F against the Netherlands, Tunisia, and Sweden. The team starts its campaign on June 14 against past finalist the Netherlands, ranked seventh. It will then face off against forty-fourth-ranked Tunisia on June 20 and thirty-eighth-ranked Sweden on June 25. (Dates for fixtures are one day ahead in Japan.)

Japan has made it to the knock-out stage a total of four times, including at the last two tournaments, but has yet to move past the round of 16.

Japan’s National Team World Cup Schedule

(Dates and times in Japan)

Group Stage Matches (Group F) Opponent June 15 (Mon), 05:00 Netherlands (Dallas) June 21 (Sun), 13:00 Tunisia (Monterey) June 26 (Fri), 08:00 Sweden (Dallas)

Japan’s 2026 World Cup Team

Manager

Moriyasu Hajime

Date of birth: August 23, 1968

Managing history

2012–17: Sanfrecce Hiroshima

2017: Japan U-20 national team

2018: Japan U-23 national team

2018–present: Japan national team

Goalkeepers

Suzuki Zion

Date of birth: August 21, 2002

Height: 190 cm

23 caps / 14 goals allowed

Club: Parma Calcio 1913 (Italy)

Ōsako Keisuke

Date of birth: July 28, 1999

Height: 188 cm

11 caps / 8 goals allowed

Club: Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Hayakawa Tomoki

Date of birth: March 3, 1999

Height: 187 cm

3 caps / 0 goals allowed

Club: Kashima Antlers

Defenders

Nagatomo Yūto

Date of birth: September 12, 1986

Height: 170 cm

144 caps / 4 goals

Club: FC Tokyo

Taniguchi Shōgo

Date of birth: July 15, 1991

Height: 185 cm

37 caps / 1 goal

Club: Sint-Truidense VV (Belgium)

Watanabe Tsuyoshi

Date of birth: February 5, 1997

Height: 184 cm

10 caps / 0 goals

Club: Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Suzuki Junnosuke

Date of birth: July 12, 2003

Height: 180 cm

6 caps / 0 goals

Club: FC Copenhagen (Denmark)

Itō Hiroki

Date of birth: May 12, 1999

Height: 188 cm

23 caps / 1 goal

Club: Bayern Munich (Germany)

Itakura Kō

Date of birth: January 27, 1997

Height: 188 cm

39 caps / 2 goals

Club: AFC Ajax (Netherlands)

Tomiyasu Takehiro

Date of birth: November 5, 1998

Height: 187 cm

42 caps / 1 goal

Club: AFC Ajax (Netherlands)

Seko Ayumu

Date of birth: June 7, 2000

Height: 186 cm

13 caps / 0 goals

Club: Le Havre AC (France)

Sugawara Yukinari

Date of birth: June 28, 2000

Height: 179 cm

20 caps / 6 goals

Club: SV Werder Bremen (Germany)

Midfielders / Forwards

Endō Wataru

Date of birth: February 9, 1993

Height: 178 cm

72 caps / 4 goals

Club: Liverpool FC (England)

Kamada Daichi

Date of birth: August 5, 1996

Height: 180 cm

49 caps / 12 goals

Club: Crystal Palace FC (England)

Sano Kaishū

Date of birth: December 30, 2000

Height: 176 cm

12 caps / 0 goals

Club: Mainz 05 (Germany)

Tanaka Ao

Date of birth: September 10, 1998

Height: 180 cm

37 caps / 8 goals

Club: Leeds United FC (England)

Itō Jun’ya

Date of birth: March 9, 1993

Height: 177 cm

68 caps / 15 goals

Club: KRC Genk (Belgium)

Dōan Ritsu

Date of birth: June 16, 1998

Height: 172 cm

64 caps / 11 goals

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Nakamura Keito

Date of birth: July 28, 2000

Height: 180 cm

24 caps / 10 goals

Club: Stade de Reims (France)

Kubo Takefusa

Date of birth: June 4, 2001

Height: 173 cm

48 caps / 7 goals

Club: Real Sociedad (Spain)

Suzuki Yuito

Date of birth: October 25, 2001

Height: 175 cm

6 caps / 0 goals

Club: SC Freiburg (Germany)

Maeda Daizen

Date of birth: October 20, 1997

Height: 173 cm

27 caps / 4 goals

Club: Celtic FC (Scotland)

Ueda Ayase

Date of birth: August 28, 1998

Height: 182 cm

38 caps / 16 goals

Club: Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Ogawa Kōki

Date of birth: August 8, 1997

Height: 186 cm

14 caps / 10 goals

Club: NEC Nijmegen (Netherlands)

Gotō Keisuke

Date of birth: June 3, 2005

Height: 191 cm

3 caps / 0 goals

Club: Sint-Truidense VV (Belgium)

Shiogai Kento

Date of birth: March 26, 2005

Height: 180 cm

1 caps / 0 goals

Club: VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo, from left: Suzuki Zion, Kamada Daichi, Dōan Ritsu, Kubo Takefusa. © Japan Football Association.)