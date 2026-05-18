Japan Announces Men’s National Soccer Team for 2026 World Cup

Japan Announces Men’s National Soccer Team for 2026 World CupSports Society
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Eyeing First Quarterfinal
On May 15, the Japan Football Association announced the 26 members of the Japanese men’s national soccer team who will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Samurai Blue is making its eighth consecutive appearance in the tournament, which is set to kick off on June 11 in Mexico City.
Japan, ranked eighteenth internationally, will compete in Group F against the Netherlands, Tunisia, and Sweden. The team starts its campaign on June 14 against past finalist the Netherlands, ranked seventh. It will then face off against forty-fourth-ranked Tunisia on June 20 and thirty-eighth-ranked Sweden on June 25. (Dates for fixtures are one day ahead in Japan.)
Japan has made it to the knock-out stage a total of four times, including at the last two tournaments, but has yet to move past the round of 16.
Japan’s National Team World Cup Schedule
(Dates and times in Japan)
|Group Stage Matches (Group F)
|Opponent
|June 15 (Mon), 05:00
|Netherlands (Dallas)
|June 21 (Sun), 13:00
|Tunisia (Monterey)
|June 26 (Fri), 08:00
|Sweden (Dallas)
Japan’s 2026 World Cup Team
Manager
Moriyasu Hajime
Date of birth: August 23, 1968
Managing history
2012–17: Sanfrecce Hiroshima
2017: Japan U-20 national team
2018: Japan U-23 national team
2018–present: Japan national team
Goalkeepers
Suzuki Zion
Date of birth: August 21, 2002
Height: 190 cm
23 caps / 14 goals allowed
Club: Parma Calcio 1913 (Italy)
Ōsako Keisuke
Date of birth: July 28, 1999
Height: 188 cm
11 caps / 8 goals allowed
Club: Sanfrecce Hiroshima
Hayakawa Tomoki
Date of birth: March 3, 1999
Height: 187 cm
3 caps / 0 goals allowed
Club: Kashima Antlers
Defenders
Nagatomo Yūto
Date of birth: September 12, 1986
Height: 170 cm
144 caps / 4 goals
Club: FC Tokyo
Taniguchi Shōgo
Date of birth: July 15, 1991
Height: 185 cm
37 caps / 1 goal
Club: Sint-Truidense VV (Belgium)
Watanabe Tsuyoshi
Date of birth: February 5, 1997
Height: 184 cm
10 caps / 0 goals
Club: Feyenoord (Netherlands)
Suzuki Junnosuke
Date of birth: July 12, 2003
Height: 180 cm
6 caps / 0 goals
Club: FC Copenhagen (Denmark)
Itō Hiroki
Date of birth: May 12, 1999
Height: 188 cm
23 caps / 1 goal
Club: Bayern Munich (Germany)
Itakura Kō
Date of birth: January 27, 1997
Height: 188 cm
39 caps / 2 goals
Club: AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
Tomiyasu Takehiro
Date of birth: November 5, 1998
Height: 187 cm
42 caps / 1 goal
Club: AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
Seko Ayumu
Date of birth: June 7, 2000
Height: 186 cm
13 caps / 0 goals
Club: Le Havre AC (France)
Sugawara Yukinari
Date of birth: June 28, 2000
Height: 179 cm
20 caps / 6 goals
Club: SV Werder Bremen (Germany)
Midfielders / Forwards
Endō Wataru
Date of birth: February 9, 1993
Height: 178 cm
72 caps / 4 goals
Club: Liverpool FC (England)
Kamada Daichi
Date of birth: August 5, 1996
Height: 180 cm
49 caps / 12 goals
Club: Crystal Palace FC (England)
Sano Kaishū
Date of birth: December 30, 2000
Height: 176 cm
12 caps / 0 goals
Club: Mainz 05 (Germany)
Tanaka Ao
Date of birth: September 10, 1998
Height: 180 cm
37 caps / 8 goals
Club: Leeds United FC (England)
Itō Jun’ya
Date of birth: March 9, 1993
Height: 177 cm
68 caps / 15 goals
Club: KRC Genk (Belgium)
Dōan Ritsu
Date of birth: June 16, 1998
Height: 172 cm
64 caps / 11 goals
Club: Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
Nakamura Keito
Date of birth: July 28, 2000
Height: 180 cm
24 caps / 10 goals
Club: Stade de Reims (France)
Kubo Takefusa
Date of birth: June 4, 2001
Height: 173 cm
48 caps / 7 goals
Club: Real Sociedad (Spain)
Suzuki Yuito
Date of birth: October 25, 2001
Height: 175 cm
6 caps / 0 goals
Club: SC Freiburg (Germany)
Maeda Daizen
Date of birth: October 20, 1997
Height: 173 cm
27 caps / 4 goals
Club: Celtic FC (Scotland)
Ueda Ayase
Date of birth: August 28, 1998
Height: 182 cm
38 caps / 16 goals
Club: Feyenoord (Netherlands)
Ogawa Kōki
Date of birth: August 8, 1997
Height: 186 cm
14 caps / 10 goals
Club: NEC Nijmegen (Netherlands)
Gotō Keisuke
Date of birth: June 3, 2005
Height: 191 cm
3 caps / 0 goals
Club: Sint-Truidense VV (Belgium)
Shiogai Kento
Date of birth: March 26, 2005
Height: 180 cm
1 caps / 0 goals
Club: VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo, from left: Suzuki Zion, Kamada Daichi, Dōan Ritsu, Kubo Takefusa. © Japan Football Association.)