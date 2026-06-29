Japan’s Favorability Shows Strong Recovery in South Korea

Japan Data

A survey by a Japanese company found that there was a strong recovery in attitudes toward Japan in South Korea, but a drop in positive sentiment in the United States.

Popularity of Japan Increases in South Korea

In a survey of people in 14 countries and regions, Japan was most popular among Indian respondents, with 99.5% saying that they either “liked” or “loved” the country, followed by those from Thailand (99.3%), and then Indonesia, the Philippines, and Australia (all at 99.1%). The survey to determine feelings about Japan and making a trip there was conducted in May by Japanese online marketing firm Aun Consulting.

The percentage of those who either “like” or “love” Japan in South Korea rose sharply by 15.1 percentage points over the previous survey, to 86.9%. The increase seems to reflect the improvement in bilateral relations, which has led to renewed interest among South Koreans to visit Japan. In contrast, the positive view of Japan in the United States fell by 7.8 percentage points, to 84.0%.

As for those who “dislike” or “strongly dislike” Japan, the highest percentage by far was found in China, at 42.9%.

Respondents who expressed a favorable view of Japan were asked to choose a reason among seven options: seasonal beauty and the natural environment, Japanese cuisine, public safety, high product quality, history and culture, manga and anime, or affordable prices.

In parts of Asia, many respondents selected the category of “manga and anime,” but this attracted less interest in Britain, the United States, and Australia.

In contrast, “history and culture” was not often mentioned as a reason for visiting Japan in Asia, falling below 10% in both South Korea and China, whereas it exceeded 20% in Britain, the United States, and Australia.

The category of “seasonal beauty and the natural environment” was often mentioned in tropical Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Malaysia.

The most often mentioned reason for liking Japan was “Japanese cuisine,” with a high level of interest shown not only in Asia but also in Britain, the United States, and Australia.

Data Sources

Data on survey on sentiment toward Japan (Japanese) from Aun Consulting.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Photo AC.)