International Air Passenger Traffic in Japan Hits Record 114 Million in 2025

Japan Data

The total number of passengers arriving or departing on international flights in Japan reached a record 114.4 million in 2025, topping prepandemic levels.

International Passengers and Freight Volume Up

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of passengers arriving or departing on international flights in Japan reached a record high of 103.3 million. After plunging during the pandemic, the total recovered in 2024, climbing to 100.1 million, before rising further in 2025 to a new all-time high of 114.4 million. Meanwhile, the volume of international freight passing through Japanese airports increased by 5% in 2025 to 3.8 million tons.

By airport in 2025, Narita accounted for the most international flight passengers with 29.7%, followed by Kansai with 24.0%, Haneda with 21.3%, and Fukuoka with 8.0%. Kansai was in second place, ahead of Haneda, for the second consecutive year.

Narita had the highest share of international freight at 54.4%, compared with 20.7% for Kansai and 19.8% for Haneda.

The chart below shows the top 10 airports for total passengers in 2025, combining figures for domestic and international flights. Haneda had the highest amount of traffic with 91.5 million, averaging 250,000 passengers daily. There is only one change from the previous year, with Kobe Airport entering the ranking in tenth place.

Data Sources

Data on airports (Japanese) from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)