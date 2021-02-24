Major Earthquakes in Japan Since 2011

Japan Data

Over the last decade, Japan has had 27 major earthquakes measuring lower 6 or higher on the country’s seismic intensity scale.

At 11:07 in the evening of February 13, 2021, an earthquake centered off Fukushima Prefecture caused shaking of upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Miyagi and Fukushima Prefectures. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the hypocenter was around 60 kilometers below the surface, and the temblor had an estimated magnitude of 7.3. It was thought to be an aftershock of the devastating Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011.

Earthquakes of Lower 6 Intensity or Above Since the Great East Japan Earthquake

Date (Time) Hypocenter Magnitude Seismic Intensity Feb 13, 2021 (23:07) Off Fukushima Prefecture 7.3 Upper 6 June 18, 2019 (22:22) Off Yamagata Prefecture 6.7 Upper 6 Feb 21, 2019 (21:22) Central/eastern Iburi, Hokkaidō 5.8 Lower 6 Jan 3, 2019 (18:10) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 5.1 Lower 6 Sep 6, 2018 (3:07) Central/eastern Iburi, Hokkaidō 6.7 7 June 18, 2018 (7:58) Northern Osaka Prefecture 6.1 Lower 6 Dec 28, 2016 (21:38) Northern Ibaraki Prefecture 6.3 Lower 6 Oct 21, 2016 (14:07) Central Tottori Prefecture 6.6 Lower 6 June 16, 2016 (14:21) Uchiura Bay, off southwestern Hokkaidō 5.3 Lower 6 April 16, 2016 (9:48) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 5.4 Lower 6 April 16, 2016 (3:55) Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture 5.8 Upper 6 April 16, 2016 (1:45) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 5.9 Lower 6 April 16, 2016 (1:25) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 7.3 7 April 15, 2016 (3:46) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 6.4 Upper 6 April 14, 2016 (22:07) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 5.8 Lower 6 April 14, 2016 (21:26) Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture 6.5 7 Nov 22, 2014 (22:08) Northern Nagano Prefecture 6.7 Lower 6 April 13, 2013 (5:33) Near Awajishima, Hyōgo Prefecture 6.3 Lower 6 April 12, 2011 (14:07) Central Fukushima Prefecture 6.4 Lower 6 April 11, 2011 (17:16) Eastern Fukushima Prefecture 7.0 Lower 6 April 7, 2011 (23:32) Off Miyagi Prefecture 7.2 Upper 6 March 15, 2011 (22:31) Eastern Shizuoka Prefecture 6.4 Upper 6 March 12, 2011 (5:42) Northern Nagano Prefecture 5.3 Lower 6 March 12, 2011 (4:31) Northern Nagano Prefecture 5.9 Lower 6 March 12, 2011 (3:59) Northern Nagano Prefecture 6.7 Upper 6 March 11, 2011 (15:15) Off Ibaraki Prefecture 7.6 Upper 6 March 11, 2011 (14:46) Off Sanriku area 9.0 7

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Japan Meteorological Association. Yellow highlighting indicates temblors connected with the Great East Japan Earthquake, green highlighting the Kumamoto Earthquakes.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: A landslide in Sōma, Fukushima Prefecture, caused by the earthquake of February 13, 2021. © Kyōdō News Images.)