Osorezan: Rendezvous with the Dead on “Mount Dread”

Confronting the Years: A Photographer’s Tour of Japan’s Hyper-Aging Society

Death inevitably follows upon old age, but need we fear that transition? Embarking on his seventy-second year, photo-essayist Ōnishi Naruaki journeys to Aomori’s rugged Osorezan, a peak revered in Japanese folk religion as a gateway to the afterlife.

In the center of the Shimokita Peninsula, in the northernmost reaches of Aomori Prefecture, lies Osorezan (Mount Osore), one of Japan’s most sacred spots. Hito wa shineba oyama sa igu, say the locals: ”When people die, they go to the mountain.”

Since ancient times, Osorezan has been revered as a place where the souls of the dead congregate on their way to the other world—a kind of nexus between this life and the next. Even today, it draws thousands of pilgrims seeking communion with the departed.

Osorezan can refer to the vicinity around the temple Bodaiji, or the entire sprawling caldera with its eight peaks and volcanic lake, Usoriko (Lake Usori). The name Osore, which means “fear” or “dread,” probably derives from Usori or another Ainu place name. It is perfectly suited to the area’s bleak and desolate volcanic landscape.

I made a quick tour of Osorezan some 20 years ago, but this time I really wanted to “get in touch” with the mountain. For that purpose, I opted to lodge at the Zen Buddhist temple Bodaiji, said to have been founded by the monk Ennin in 862.

With their sulfurous gases and blackened volcanic rocks, the slopes of Osorezan present a barren, eerie landscape evocative of the legendary Obasuteyama—a mountain where the elderly were once taken to die (according to ancient folklore). As one descends to the lake, the charred hellscape suddenly gives way to the ethereal view of a jade-green lake surrounded by sparkling white sand. This is Gokurakuhama, or Paradise Beach.

Jigoku, or Hell, is the popular name of Osorezan’s most forbidding tract, a rugged slope where sulfurous gases seep from volcanic vents and hot water burbles up from the craggy rocks. In recent years, scientists have theorized that primitive life may have originated in such hot springs or similar environments some four billion years ago, when volcanoes covered the earth. It may be that the ancients intuitively sensed the confluence of life, death, and rebirth in the otherworldly landscape of Osorezan.

Throughout this series, I have been circling warily around the ultimate question: What is death? My visit to Osorezan inspired me to revisit Lewis Thomas’s thoughts on the subject. As related in his 1976 book The Lives of a Cell, Thomas’s scientific research and observations as a physician led him to the surprising conclusion that “dying is an all-right thing to do.” Grappling with the cessation of consciousness, he mused, “I prefer to think of it as somehow separated off at the filaments of its attachment, and then drawn like an easy breath back into the membrane of its origin, a fresh memory for a biospherical nervous system.”

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Generations of Japanese pilgrims have sought communion with the dead by traversing this “hellscape” on the sacred mountain Osorezan in Aomori Prefecture. © Ōnishi Naruaki.)