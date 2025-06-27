Bāchan Business: Fukuoka Initiative Provides Income and Purpose for Women in Their Golden Years

Confronting the Years: A Photographer’s Tour of Japan’s Hyper-Aging Society

The Fukuoka company Ukihanotakara looks to tap into the potential of seniors with original products and “granny” cafés that provide elderly women an avenue to be productive and a sense of purpose. The firm’s approach has been held up as a model for Japan’s aging society.

Living with Purpose

The firm Ukihanotakara launched in 2019 with the catchy motto “Rural Grannies to Japan’s Rescue!” Founded by Ōkuma Mitsuru, the company has gained attention for its efforts to revitalize Japan’s aging society by providing a workplace for senior women.

Ōkuma was born and raised in Ukiha, a small city in southern Fukuoka close to the border with Ōita. The name of his firm, literally “the treasures of Ukiha,” expresses his hope of passing on the dietary culture and traditional wisdom carefully preserved by the area’s bāchan, its older female residents, to younger members of the community—the “treasure” of the future.

Ōkuma explains that the company has developed a model that proves the value of older women working in the community. “I believe that our role is to involve businesses and the authorities, spreading the message and building momentum nationwide,” he says.

Creating a way for elderly residents to remain active and productive members of the community could change the negative image of Japan’s hyper-aged society. It could also be a step toward reducing medical costs by helping seniors stay physically and mentally healthy and lowering the likelihood of developing dementia.

Dried Sweet Potatoes

At 9:00 am, Ukihanotakara’s linchpin bāchan trio of Naitō Miyako, Uchiyama Keiko, and Kunitake Tokie, all of whom are in their late 70s and 80s, clock in and set to work making the company’s flagship dried sweet potatoes. Working in the kitchen of a former kindergarten—the facility closed down as a result of the town’s shrinking population—the three women banter happily, with their smiles and energetic pace creating a youthful atmosphere.

Naitō reflects on the sense of freedom working at the company has provided her. She recounts how she used money from her first paycheck to buy a gift for her husband, who supported her in taking the position. “I also got something for our grandchild,” she adds. “I enjoy having my own money to spend as I please. It’s important to work and earn some income no matter what age you are.”

Uchiyama is from Osaka but moved to Ukiha, her husband’s hometown, 23 years ago. The family’s grandmother had managed the household farm, passing down her years of wisdom to the younger generations. This included techniques for preparing traditional foods, which Uchiyama has used to create original versions of standard Japanese sweets.

Kunitake was also a farmer, operating a side business of eco-tourism. She has been to Europe on a study tour, where she learned about women’s empowerment, education, and nursing care. She says she takes a positive approach to life, so when Ōkuma approached her about working at Ukihanotakara, she jumped at the chance.

The recipe the three bāchan use to make dried sweet potatoes took three years of trial and error to perfect. The women were unsure whether their product would appeal to buyers, but online sales took off shortly after its launch. The product received an award from the governor of Fukuoka, and its “Made by Grannies” tagline struck a chord with people, with orders coming in from across Japan.

A Visitor from Stanford University

From the start, Ōkuma’s venture has drawn a steady flow of media attention. It even caught the eye of Ken Stern, the co-founder and chair of the Longevity Project at the Stanford Center on Longevity. Stern visited Ukiha and took a keen interest in the women. He held up the firm as a model for reinvigorating Japan’s economy, noting that to live a long and healthy life, it is crucial that people have roles that enable them to be productive and give them purpose.

Ukihanotakara also develops products for daily life, such as a type of loose-fitting work pants called monpe. The company makes its trousers with Kurume-gasuri, a locally woven fabric boasting 200 years of history and is designated a national intangible cultural property. The monpe were developed by the women in collaboration with Nomura Orimono, a fabric company based in the Yame district of Fukuoka that specializes in Kurume-gasuri. When visiting Nomura Orimono’s factory, the women were amazed at the range of colors and patterns of fabric being produced, illustrating how each new venture is a source of inspiration for them.

Heart-Warming Monthly Magazine

In November 2023, Ukihanotakara launched Gekkan bāchan shimbun, a monthly news magazine carrying stories about older women from around Japan. The 16-page publication sells for ¥330 and includes articles on fashion, recipes, and other content of interest to senior women. Printed in full color, the design has an appealing warmth.

Sales were slow to take off, but by the sixth edition, the magazine had attracted sponsors as well as subscriptions from banks, supermarkets, and other businesses. Today, sales are around 5,000 copies a month. Ōkuma always carries extra copies with him, handing these out wherever he goes to further expand the distribution network.

Rooted in Gratitude

How did Ōkuma first come to meet these elderly women? The story starts with his tumultuous youth. As a high schooler, Ōkuma often clashed with his teachers, who labeled him a “social misfit.” He eventually dropped out of school, and at 18 he left Ukiha for Osaka with the dream of becoming a motorcycle dealer. Failing in his ambition, he drifted back to Kyūshū. At the age of 25, he crashed his motorcycle into a median strip and was seriously injured. Although he survived, he was hospitalized for four years and underwent multiple surgeries to mend his broken body. Stuck in the hospital, Ōkuma wallowed in despair. It was a group of bāchan also hospitalized at the facility who saved him from the depths of his depression.

“I was the only youngster at the rural hospital,” tells Ōkuma, “so out of curiosity the older women would come and talk with me.” The group of bāchan probed him about his family, where he was from, and what he did for a living. “I found it annoying at first, but I eventually resigned myself to their inquiries and started to open up more.”

When Ōkuma learned that one of the women who had taken a particular interest in him had died suddenly, the shock sent his mind reeling. Having floated through life up to then, he began to seriously question what the world was about. “I realized that I hadn’t even begun to live yet and that there had to be more to life.”

After leaving the hospital, Ōkuma tried his hand at various jobs before setting up his own design studio. Studying social design, he was inspired to become a social entrepreneur. He says the idea of launching a company focusing on elderly women had been in the back of his mind. “I wanted to repay my gratitude to the bāchan who in my darkest hour, opened my eyes to the importance of living. That was the starting point for my ‘granny’ business.”

Creating a Place Where Bāchan Can Shine

Ukihanotakara is now in its sixth year of operation. In late February, the company helped run a pre-opening event at a café for elderly women in Fukuoka’s Umebayashi neighborhood. The staff, including women with dementia, practiced preparing meals featuring pork cutlet for people involved in the project.

Miyagawa Shingo, who heads a small-scale multifunctional nursing care facility involved in the project, says that some people frowned on allowing individuals with dementia to handle knives. “They felt it was dangerous, but that’s not the case,” he explains. “While their ability to recall recent events is poor, they still retain the skills they gained from years spent in the kitchen. The café provides opportunities for elderly women, even those with dementia, to put their abilities to use.”

Sumida Atsushi, who works in Fukuoka’s municipal dementia support section, points out that Japan’s dementia situation is only going to grow. “By 2050, one in ten people will suffer from some degree of dementia,” he states. “This makes it vital to create a society that can accommodate those with the condition.” He has high hopes for Ōkuma’s business-centered approach. “The government is limited in what it can do, but as an entrepreneur, he is free to explore new and creative approaches.”

“Ukihanotakara doesn’t simply provide part-time employment,” explains Ōkuma. “Going forward, new cafés will be contracted out to bāchan and support organizations. That’s the direction we need to be headed.” He aims to open several more shops in the near future.

The Future of Bāchan Businesses

Looking into the distance, Ōkuma states plaintively that he has tended to view the project as a single point. This has started to change as new points are added as the business develops. “It has extended into a line. In 2025, I hope to expand this even further to give it a full-fledged shape.”

In April 2025, Ōkuma published his book “Nenshō ichi oku en (mokuhyō) bāchan bijinesu” (Aiming to Create a Hundred-Million Yen Business for Elderly Women). In it, he describes the untapped potential for businesses run by seniors. Plans are underway for an event in Ukiha, dubbed “Bāchan Festival,” that will bring together senior women from around Japan. In Ōkuma’s eyes, bāchan are overflowing with limitless potential.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: From left, Ukihanotakara’s Kunitake, Ōkuma, Naitō, and Uchiyama. © Ōnishi Naruaki.)