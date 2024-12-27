Ryūtōki: Standing Statue of a Demon with Dragon and Lantern

Encounters with Buddhist Art

This standing demon statue, a national treasure, is part of the collection of the Nara temple Kōfukuji . The piece combines masterful realism with a touch of humor, showcasing the rich talents of Kōben, third son of the legendary Buddhist sculptor Unkei.

The image called Ryūtōki (Demon with Dragon and Lantern) is part of the remarkable collection in the National Treasure Hall at the temple Kōfukuji in Nara. While Tentōki (Demon Holding a Lantern Aloft), which forms a pair with this piece, balances a lantern on his shoulder, this sculpture balances his lantern on top of his head, displaying an almost miraculous sense of balance to prevent it from falling. The dragon wrapped around the figure’s neck peeps out from above his shoulder, like a mischievous accomplice. With his right hand holding the dragon’s tail in front of his belly, the demon glances up at the lantern balanced on his head—a comical, endearing expression on his features.



(© Muda Tomohiro)

The statue is made from hinoki (Japanese cypress) using the yosegi technique joining multiple blocks of wood, and has a hollow interior. The use of inlaid crystal eyes (gyokugan) gives a remarkable realism to the demon’s gaze. The fangs emerging from the downturned lips are made of quartz, while the jagged eyebrows are formed from incised copper plates. Animal skin was used for the dragon’s dorsal fin, another striking example of the sculptor’s innovative use of materials other than wood in this piece.



(© Muda Tomohiro)

In January 1717, a fire at Kōfukuji left much of the temple complex in ruins, destroying the Golden Hall, Western Golden Hall, and South Gate. Documents from that year record that a sculpture whose description matches this one was spared from the flames. An inscription inside the statue reveals that it was created in 1215 by Kōben, the third son of Unkei, the most revered of all Kamakura period Buddhist sculptors. Records from 1795 confirm that the two statues were originally displayed in the temple as a pair.

Unkei was still alive when this sculpture was made, and it seems likely that the father might have helped in the creation of this uniquely expressive work. The charm of the demon reflects the artistic spirit of the time, as sculptors began to break away from the rigid conventions of Buddhist statuary and imbued their works with greater individuality and humanity.



(© Muda Tomohiro)

Ryūtōki: Standing Statue of “Demon with Dragon and Lantern”

Height: 77.8 centimeters

Date: Kamakura Period (1185-1333)

Collection: Kōfukuji (Nara Prefecture) National Treasure Hall

National treasure

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Ryūtōki, Demon with Dragon and Lantern, Kōfukuji, Nara. © Muda Tomohiro.)