Behind Bars in Japan: Fighting to Improve Prison Conditions and Inmate Treatment

Law and Reality

INTERVIEWER How did you become involved in protecting prisoner rights and improving conditions at correctional institutions?

TAGUSARI MAIKO In university, I was a member of a school group that studied current social issues. At the time, the Diet was debating reforms to Japan’s law governing detention facilities and the treatment of inmates. While researching the issue, I came across a book that described life in a Japanese prison. The work was full of eye-opening accounts of abuse, such as inmates having their hands bound with leather restraining devices so that they had to eat their meals from plates like dogs. It motivated me to work to improve conditions at correctional facilities and eventually led me to help found the Center for Prisoners’ Rights in 1995.





INTERVIEWER What is the historical background of Japan’s prison system, and what changed with the 2006 reforms to the law?

TAGUSARI For nearly a century, Japan’s Prison Law provided the basic rules and regulations for penal institutions. The Meiji-era legislation remained in place, unchanged, until 2006, when legislators finally revised the act to more clearly define the rights and duties of inmates.

When the new act was passed, many corrections officers objected to the changes, arguing that the numerous provisions protecting the rights of inmates made their jobs more difficult. But the general sentiment among experts was that the reforms were sorely needed to address abuses and informal procedures at penal facilities, where practices and policies had developed that didn’t always line up with the letter of the law.

The reforms, much to the delight of inmates, dramatically improved access to visitations, letters, and care packages that were strictly regulated under the old law. However, prison officials quickly moved to curb these new liberties once it became apparent that inmates affiliated with organized crime groups were abusing the system. The amended prison law stipulates that contact with the outside world is instrumental to a prisoner’s rehabilitation and smooth return to society, and unlike before, the restrictions met with a degree of resistance. Some prisoners sued on the grounds that prison officials had exceeded their authority, winning rulings from typically conservative benches.

Everything Depends on the Warden

INTERVIEWER Have conditions inside prisons improved since the reforms?

TAGUSARI There’s a degree of variability in policies and approaches among the different prisons, but overall, yes. One thing the reforms did was give wardens greater discretion in the management of facilities. As an example, wardens at facilities run under private finance initiatives are making strides in adopting progressive social rehabilitation programs. These include vocational courses, such as for becoming guide-dog trainers, and programs aimed at reducing recidivism developed together with experts from the private sector.

You have to be careful not to generalize about the impact of the reforms over entire correctional system by just by looking at one or two facilities, though. Each prison develops its own approach, and the situation can change completely, for better or worse, if a new warden is appointed. Add the fact that prison officials are typically reluctant to provide information on their facilities, and it can be quite difficult to get an overall picture.

INTERVIEWER To what degree do the rules differ at prisons?

TAGUSARI Under the old prison law, inmates were at the mercy of their incarcerators. The reforms have succeeded in curtailing harsh practices and broadened the liberties of prisoners. However, prison officials feel the measures have swung too far in the other direction and would much prefer to retain the authority to manage detainees as they see fit. In their view, tough restrictions are necessary to keep prisoners in line.

Each facility has specific security requirements based on the disposition of the inmates it houses, but the overall trend is toward tighter regulations. This is in part because you have a relatively small number of correctional officers looking after a much larger inmate population. To prevent any unexpected incidents or accidents, officials enforce a long list of specific rules and keep a close eye on prisoners to make sure the rules are being observed. This includes staff sitting in on visitations to take notes and examining inmate mail, practices that raise serious privacy questions.

By comparison, correctional institutions in other developed countries tend to take more flexible approaches in regulating inmate contact with the outside. Visitations are generally in open, communal spaces with tables and chairs, but there may also be individual rooms for inmates requiring more secure surroundings.

Behind Bars with Special Needs

INTERVIEWER What other human rights issues do you encounter in Japanese prisons?

TAGUSARI Correctional facilities house many inmates with special needs, including prisoners with cognitive disabilities or who suffer mental health problems, as well as a growing number of foreigners. However, prisons are poorly equipped to look after these detainees. First of all, most facilities are understaffed to the point that guards are unable to consider inmates’ individual requirements. There is also the matter that providing special treatment is likely to build ill will among other inmates, producing a security risk. It’s far easier to give everyone in lockup the same treatment. However, this puts people who struggle to follow broadly applied regulations at a disadvantage, and they often wind up being punished for breaking the rules.

As a party to the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities, Japan is required to promote and protect the human rights of disabled people. But the situation inside prisons is obviously not up to international standards. Guards will often refrain from punishing a misbehaving inmate who is obviously mentally ill, but such compassionate acts beg the question of why a judge found such an emotionally troubled person fit to stand trial in the first place. Correctional facilities can’t pick and choose the type of inmates they accept, though, and prison officers struggle to find the best way to respond to individual circumstances.