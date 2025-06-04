Authentic Regional Ramen in Tokyo: The 2025 Guide

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen
Ramen’s Real Regional Flair
Unraveling the history of Japan’s various regional takes on the classic dish of ramen serves up a taste of local history. For example, people living in frigid Hokkaidō mixed rich miso and lard into their ramen to warm up. People in Kyūshū developed tonkotsu pork bone broth ramen with influence from a local abundance of pig farms. No matter where you get it, the real joy of regional ramen is the tastes of the diverse ingredients and clever adaptations that helped birth local variations.
There are so many ramen styles across Japan that there simply is no room to list them all, but below are some major styles. Until recently, aficionados had to travel to each region to get a taste of their local ramen, but now it’s as simple as making your way around Tokyo. In 2025, Japan’s capital has a wide selection of authentic regional shops. Here, we offer up a few of those many shops carefully selected and approved by true locals. Click the links for details.
Ramen from Hokkaidō/Tōhoku
- Sapporo miso ramen, Asahikawa ramen (Hokkaidō)
Read more: Ōshima: The Flavor of Sapporo’s Famed Miso Ramen in Edogawa
- Niboshi ramen (Aomori)
Read more: Nagao Chūkasoba: A New Take on Aomori’s Tsugaru “Niboshi” Ramen in Kanda
- Karamiso ramen (Akita)
- Kitakata ramen, Shirakawa ramen (Fukushima)
Read more: Mensōan Sunada: Handmade Noodles and Rich Chicken Broth from Shirakawa, Fukushima
Ramen from Kantō/Chūbu
- Nagaoka shōga-jōyu ramen, Tsubamesanjō ramen (Niigata)
Read more: Aoshima Shokudō: “Shōga-jōyu” Ramen from Nagaoka, Niigata, in Akihabara
- Black ramen (Toyama)
- Sano ramen (Tochigi)
- Katsuura tantanmen, Takeokashiki ramen (Chiba)
- Iekei ramen (Yokohama)
Read more: Kan2ya: A Direct Descendant of Yokohama’s Original “Iekei” Ramen in Kamata
- Taiwan ramen (Nagoya)
Read more: Kaku Masayoshi Misen: Nagoya’s Addictively Fiery Taiwan Ramen in Kanda and Shinbashi
Ramen from Kansai/Chūgoku
- Takaida ramen (Osaka)
- Tenri ramen (Nara)
- Kyoto ramen (Kyoto)
Read more: Honke Daiichi Asahi: Decades of Kyoto’s Shōyu Ramen History in Shinjuku and Jinbōchō
- Wakayama ramen (Wakayama)
- Shirunashi tantanmen, Onomichi ramen (Hiroshima)
Read more: King-ken: Hiroshima’s Tongue-Tingling No-Soup Noodles in Kanda
Ramen from Shikoku/Kyūshū/Okinawa
- Tokushima ramen (Tokushima)
Read more: Haruma: A Tokyo Rarity, Tokushima Ramen in Shinjuku
- Hakata ramen, Kurume ramen (Fukuoka)
Read more: Tanaka Shōten: Authentic Hakata Flavor and Aroma in Adachi
- Kumamoto ramen (Kumamoto)
- Miyazaki karamen (Miyazaki)
- Kagoshima ramen (Kagoshima)
- Okinawa soba (Okinawa)
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: A careful selection of regional ramen available in Tokyo. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)