Ramen Jinsei Jet: A Masterpiece of Chicken Broth Ramen in Fukushima, Osaka

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

Long lines are a sure sign that a ramen shop is doing something right, and the lines at Ramen Jinsei Jet, in Osaka’s main noodle battleground around Fukushima Station, let diners know that the bowls here are worth the wait.

The clear yet rich broth at Ramen Jinsei Jet is made by simmering chicken bones for over 10 hours, and a single sip fills the palate with umami. Despite the richness, though, the finish is surprisingly clean. The reason for this shop’s broad fan base is immediately clear.

The rich soup is perfectly matched by chewy noodles made from domestically grown wheat. The delicate balance of the noodles and soup makes you want to drain the bowl dry. This is one ramen that can’t be left out when discussing Osaka’s ramen scene.

Address: 7-12-2 Fukushima, Fukushima-ku, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture

Official website: https://jetjpn.base.shop/ (Japanese)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Torinikomi Soba from Ramen Jinsei Jet. ¥1,000. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)