Shiso: A Small Leaf with a Huge Role in Japanese Dishes

Building Blocks: The Basic Ingredients Behind Japan’s Flavors

The herb shiso is well known as an aromatic accompaniment for sashimi, but plays a role in other Japanese cuisine too in green-leafed and purple-leafed varieties.

Crisp and aromatic, shiso (perilla) is a widely used Japanese herb. With bunches selling for around ¥100 throughout the year, many households keep it on hand to add flavor and color to dishes. Shiso is believed to have originated from the region around southern China and Myanmar. However, shiso seeds have been found in Japanese pottery from around 2,500 years ago, indicating that this herb has very deep roots in the country’s food culture.

The main component that gives shiso its distinct aroma is perillaldehyde, known for its antiseptic and preservative properties, as well as being an anti-inflammatory and able to aid in regulating the intestines. Serving shiso as a garnish for sashimi is therefore not just to add color; it is a tradition that developed to help avoid food poisoning. While this is no longer necessary with today’s advancements in refrigerated transportation and preservation techniques, placing sashimi on the shiso garnish and wrapping the leaf around the fish to eat is a great way to add flavor.



(© Pixta)

Shiso is rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, and calcium. In the heat of summer, loss of appetite is common, so one way to deal with this is to add a good helping of chopped shiso as a topping to sōmen noodles or chilled tōfu. The fresh aroma will make eating more appealing and the shiso will provide a boost of vitamins as well.

The dense clusters of small buds, known as hojiso, which grow at the tips of the shiso plant, are also sometimes served as a garnish or condiment. These are completely edible—just hold the stem and squeeze along it to pop off the buds, which are deliciously crunchy and tangy.



(© Pixta)



(© Pixta)

Unlike the green-leafed aoshiso, which is sold all year round, purple-leafed akashiso is only available in June and July. It is also very bitter, so should not be eaten raw. While not consumed directly, it is actually an essential part of Japanese cuisine.

Umeboshi pickled plums are distinctively bright red because they have been pickled along with akashiso that has had the bitterness removed. A type of furikake seasoning called yukari is made by pickling akashiso leaves, spreading them out to dry in the sun, and then finely grinding them with a mortar and pestle. The reddish-purple color of shibazuke pickles, made mainly from eggplant and cucumber, is also produced by akashiso. In these various forms, akashiso is a wonderful accompaniment for rice.



Umeboshi pickled plums (© Pixta)



Shibazuke pickles acquire their red hue from akashiso. (© Pixta)

(Originally published in Japanese on June 2, 2025. Banner photo © Pixta.)