Raw, Grilled, Simmered, and More: Delicious Ways to Prepare Iwashi

Building Blocks: The Basic Ingredients Behind Japan’s Flavors

The humble iwashi, or sardine, is not as central to the sushi menu as mainstays like tuna and salmon, but it can be every bit as pleasing to the palate.

The sardine (iwashi) has been eaten in Japan since prehistoric times. Here we take a look at some of the favorite ways to enjoy it on the dining table today.

Nigiri Sushi

Fatty iwashi has an almost buttery taste. Instead of wasabi for the accompanying condiment, a dab of yellow oroshi-shōga (grated ginger) makes the perfect match!



(© PhotoAC)

Umeni

This is a classic dish of simmered iwashi and umeboshi (salted pickled plums) that draws on ancestral wisdom. Simmering plums along with the fish eliminates the distinctive oily fish smell and the plums’ acidity helps soften the whole fish right to the bones.



(© Pixta)

Tsumire-jiru

Here, iwashi is minced, formed into small fish balls, and then simmered in either miso or clear soup. Even the small bones of the fish can be chopped with a knife (although a food processor is more often used these days), meaning the dish is packed with both umami and calcium.



(© PhotoAC)

Kabayaki

It is not just unagi (eel) that can be prepared kabayaki-style, with its rich, thick, soy-sauce based glaze. Fatty iwashi tastes delicious done this way too.



(© PhotoAC)

Tempura

The trick to making iwashi tempura is lightly battering the fish and then frying it until lovely and crispy!



(© Pixta)

Mirinboshi

Here, iwashi has been marinated in a mixture of shōyu, sugar, and mirin before being dried. It has a subtle sweetness that makes it both a classic accompaniment to rice and an excellent snack with alcohol.



(© Pixta)

Mezashi

Literally meaning “eye-pierced,” this dish is so named because the iwashi are pinned together with a bamboo skewer through the eye sockets and then dried. This is a very traditional method for efficiently drying small fish in batches. In some regions, they also dry the iwashi using the hohozashi method, where they are skewered through the gills and the mouth. This drying method is used mainly for urume-iwashi (round herring). It is the ultimate snack to enjoy while sipping sake.



From top: Iwashi mezashi, skewered sardines grilled until golden brown, pair well with rice and alcohol; iwashi are dried in the sun from half a day to around three days. (© Pixta)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Enjoying iwashi raw as sashimi, along with a generous serving of oroshi-shōga grated ginger. © PhotoAC.)