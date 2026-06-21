Raw, Grilled, Simmered, and More: Delicious Ways to Prepare Iwashi

Building Blocks: The Basic Ingredients Behind Japan’s Flavors
Raw, Grilled, Simmered, and More: Delicious Ways to Prepare IwashiFood and Drink Culture Lifestyle Guide to Japan
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The sardine (iwashi) has been eaten in Japan since prehistoric times. Here we take a look at some of the favorite ways to enjoy it on the dining table today.
Nigiri Sushi
Fatty iwashi has an almost buttery taste. Instead of wasabi for the accompanying condiment, a dab of yellow oroshi-shōga (grated ginger) makes the perfect match!
Umeni
This is a classic dish of simmered iwashi and umeboshi (salted pickled plums) that draws on ancestral wisdom. Simmering plums along with the fish eliminates the distinctive oily fish smell and the plums’ acidity helps soften the whole fish right to the bones.
Tsumire-jiru
Here, iwashi is minced, formed into small fish balls, and then simmered in either miso or clear soup. Even the small bones of the fish can be chopped with a knife (although a food processor is more often used these days), meaning the dish is packed with both umami and calcium.
Kabayaki
It is not just unagi (eel) that can be prepared kabayaki-style, with its rich, thick, soy-sauce based glaze. Fatty iwashi tastes delicious done this way too.
Tempura
The trick to making iwashi tempura is lightly battering the fish and then frying it until lovely and crispy!
Mirinboshi
Here, iwashi has been marinated in a mixture of shōyu, sugar, and mirin before being dried. It has a subtle sweetness that makes it both a classic accompaniment to rice and an excellent snack with alcohol.
Mezashi
Literally meaning “eye-pierced,” this dish is so named because the iwashi are pinned together with a bamboo skewer through the eye sockets and then dried. This is a very traditional method for efficiently drying small fish in batches. In some regions, they also dry the iwashi using the hohozashi method, where they are skewered through the gills and the mouth. This drying method is used mainly for urume-iwashi (round herring). It is the ultimate snack to enjoy while sipping sake.
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Enjoying iwashi raw as sashimi, along with a generous serving of oroshi-shōga grated ginger. © PhotoAC.)