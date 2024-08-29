Bonds of Japan-Ukraine Friendship: An Interview with Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

The mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, has a deep connection with Japan through his love of netsuke, which he has been a long-time collector of. We spoke with him online about how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected life in the city, as well as Japan’s ongoing support of its residents.

Ukrainian politician, journalist, lawyer, and entrepreneur. Elected mayor of Dnipro in 2015. A collector of netsuke since 2003, he served as chair of the Commonwealth of Independent States branch of the International Netsuke Society from 2011 to 2014. In 2011 he had an audience with Princess Hisako, one of Japan’s foremost netsuke collectors.

Accepting the Internally Displaced

INTERVIEWER Dnipro is near the front lines of the fighting. What is the situation like in the city?

BORYS FILATOV Dnipro is an inland city in eastern Ukraine. We are near Donetsk, Kherson, and other regions that are partially occupied by the Russian military and where there is fierce fighting going on. Many residents of those areas fleeing the conflict come to Dnipro, and currently there are some 190,000 displaced people in the city. We are second only to Kyiv in the number of refugees we have. Many civilians and soldiers wounded in the fighting are brought here as well.

At one time Dnipro was Ukraine’s third largest city, with thriving heavy industry and chemical sectors. But after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, we became a vital logistics hub linking the government in Kyiv to the front lines. Our strategic role has only deepened since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with Dnipro aiding military and medical efforts on the front and elsewhere, as well as supporting the daily lives of citizens.

INTERVIEWER Accepting 190,000 displaced people is equivalent to the population of a medium-sized city.

FILATOV Yes, the steady inflow of people displaced by the war has put an incredible strain on the region, particularly on our medical services and our ability to convey and exchange information in a timely and effective manner. Despite the challenges, municipal authorities have worked to keep the city’s services up and running. It hasn’t been easy, though, as there is a labor shortage as more and more men leave for military service. Businesses, particularly in areas like public works and transportation that are traditionally dominated by male workers, have been hit hard. This has placed an extra burden on the women stepping in to fill the labor void.

Civilians in the Crosshairs

INTERVIEWER As the war nears the two-and-a-half-year mark, what is life like for residents? Are they able to enjoy leisure activities?

FILATOV Large-scale events like concerts are banned for safety reasons due to threat of bombings and terrorists attacks. But small concerts and other public events are held in subway stations. Stages and other features are set up to turn the spaces into performance halls. Public parks bustle with people on weekends and residents meet family and friends at restaurants and cafes to dine and talk.



A performance of traditional dance in April 2023 at Dnipro’s Shynnyk cultural center, which has continued to hold events throughout the war. (Courtesy of the city of Dnipro)

INTERVIEWER Would you say that residents have grown accustomed to the situation?

FILATOV It’s hard for someone who’s never experienced war to understand, but you never get used to it. On the surface life goes on as before, even as some aspects of the city have changed. In fact, foreign journalists coming to Dnipro expecting to see martial law are surprised to find elderly residents sauntering through parks or mothers pushing strollers or walking hand-in-hand with their children.

Let me assure you, though, that such serene images are deceptive. Everything from cafes to hospitals remain open and public transportation continues to run. But residents live under the constant threat of attack. There are missile strikes every few days and barrages of shelling about every other week. It’s impossible to convey the deep sense of dread and fear that residents feel. The war continues to inflict heavy wounds on Ukrainian society that will require generations to heal.



An apartment building in Dnipro partially destroyed by a Russian cruise missile on January 14, 2023. The attack killed 46 people, including 6 children, and injured 80. (Courtesy of the city of Dnipro)



People attend a youth forum held in a Dnipro subway station in August 2023. The event attracted 250 attendees from the city, as well as from Russian-occupied and recently liberated areas. (Courtesy of the city of Dnipro)

INTERVIEWER What is school like for children?

FILATOV Students can choose to study remotely or attend in-person classes. Schools that have underground bunkers hold classes inside shelters, while those that don’t provide lessons online. If a child wants to attend physical classes but their regular school doesn’t have a shelter, then there are buses that will take them to a nearby school that does. Even if they’re studying from home, though, children are evacuated to designated shelters whenever there is an air raid.



Competitors take part in a boat race on the Dnipro River in July 2023. The area around the yacht club had been closed since the start of the Russian invasion. (Courtesy of the city of Dnipro)

INTERVIEWER From the start of the invasion, the Russian military has targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including a recent missile strike on a hydroelectric plant in Dnipro. What has the effect been on residents?

FILATOV There are power shortages nationwide, with authorities needing to implement rolling blackouts. Heating homes during Ukraine’s harsh winters is a particular concern. Mayors and other regional leaders across the country have been working feverishly to install heating equipment ahead of next winter, but it’s a daunting task. In attacking energy infrastructure, Moscow clearly aims to make life unbearable for normal Ukrainians. It wants to force people to flee cities and spark a refugee crisis in Europe. Targeting civilians in such a way is tantamount to a war crime.



Mayor Borys Filatov (foreground) joins residents on Ukrainian Independence Day on August 24, 2023, at a monument in Dnipro. (Courtesy of the city of Dnipro)

Gratitude to Japan

INTERVIEWER You visited Osaka in April, where you signed an agreement regarding reconstruction support.

FILATOV As hub cities, Dnipro and Osaka share a lot of commonalities. In July 2022, shortly after Russia invaded, we signed a memorandum of understanding with Osaka covering citizen exchanges and economic cooperation. Osaka has provided ambulances and supported us in other ways, and the recent agreement is aimed at securing further cooperation in reconstructing Dnipro after the war. Along with Osaka, the Japan International Cooperation Agency has provided us with equipment like dump trucks and cranes to clear debris after Russian attacks. These contributions send a strong message of support to residents of the city and to all of Ukraine, for which we are deeply grateful.

INTERVIEWER You have long worked to strengthen relations between Japan and Ukraine. Can you talk a little about your connection to the country?

FILATOV Many people in Eastern Europe have an interest in Japanese culture through such things as martial arts, as well as anime and manga. For me, it started with jūdō and karate, which I’ve been involved in since I was a child. This led me to study Japanese history and Zen philosophy, and eventually to start collecting netsuke and other types of Japanese art. As a member of our parliament in 2014 to 2015, I headed the Japan-Ukraine parliamentary friendship group. Since becoming mayor of Dnipro in 2015, I have supported projects in the city to foster understanding of Japan and Japanese culture.

INTERVIEWER What message do you have for Japan?

FILATOV I hope that democratic countries like Japan will continue to provide financial and diplomatic support to Ukraine. The war has drastically altered the world that we live in. Russia is trying to build a coalition of allies, and only by standing together can democratic societies hope to counter this threat and preserve peace. It’s my sincere hope that leaders and others in Japan will recognize the scope of the threat we’re facing and commit themselves to doing all they can to safeguard democracy.

(Originally published in Japanese based on an online interview conducted in Ukrainian. Banner photo: Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov during an online interview with Nippon.com. © Nippon.com.)