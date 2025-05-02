Japan’s Top Events in Summer 2025

Climbing Mount Fuji, enjoying a new theme park in Okinawa, visiting the World Expo, or taking in a festival or exhibition are among the ways of spending summer 2025 in Japan.

While visitors come to Japan all year round, it is worth knowing that temperatures can be very hot in the summer, and especially in July and August. Enjoy the events below that are indoors or take place at night, but while outside in the daytime, it is important to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and keep off the sun by wearing a hat or using a parasol.

Hachimantai Dragon Eye: Late May to Early June

When melting snow enters Kagami Pond on Mount Hachimantai during the late spring thaw, it fills up from the edges, so a circle of water surrounds an island of ice. This ice then begins to melt from the center, and the whole thing appears like the eye of a giant creature, earning it the name Hachimantai Dragon Eye. This mysterious natural phenomenon can only be seen for a brief period from late May to early June, through a combination of weather and other conditions, near the peak of Mount Hachimantai, which is on the border of Iwate and Akita Prefectures. It is a 20-minute walk from the summit parking lot.

Observation videos and photographs (explanatory text in Japanese only)



The Hachimantai Dragon Eye is revealed. (© Pixta)

Celebrated Swords Across the Ages at The Tokugawa Art Museum: June 14–September 7

Great swords were valuable treasures to samurai, not only for their excellence as weapons but also for their associations with famous warriors. This exhibition at The Tokugawa Art Museum showcases the world of celebrated swords and their luxurious mountings, highlighting their aesthetic qualities.



Tachi long sword, known as Tsuda Tōtoumi Nagamitsu. Inscription: Nagamitsu. (© The Tokugawa Art Museum)



Official poster for Celebrated Swords Across the Ages. (© The Tokugawa Art Museum)

The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest at Mori Art Museum: July 2–November 9

The architect Fujimoto Sōsuke (Sou) has offices in Tokyo, Paris, and Shenzhen, and has overseen projects including residences, universities, commercial facilities, hotels, and multipurpose complexes, as well as the design for this year’s Osaka Expo. A new exhibition at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo is the first major survey of his work, covering the past 25 years of his career and thinking.

Official website



Photograph of Fujimoto Sōsuke (© David Vintiner; courtesy Sou Fujimoto Architects); model of the Grand Ring, Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, Japan (rendering of an installation displaying the Grand Ring design). (© Sou Fujimoto Architects)

Mount Fuji Climbing Season: July 1 to Early September

The Yoshida Trail giving access to Japan’s highest peak from the Yamanashi Prefecture side opens on July 1, while trails from Shizuoka Prefecture open on July 10.

As a symbol of Japan, Mount Fuji is highly popular, so to counter major crowding on the mountain this year, there will be an entrance fee of ¥4,000 for all climbers during the season, following an introduction of a ¥2,000 fee in Yamanashi in 2024. Gates installed at the fifth station of all four trails will be closed from two in the afternoon until three in the morning as a safety measure to prevent attempts at “bullet climbing” through the night. There will also be a limit of 4,000 climbers from the Yamanashi side, although there is no limit for the Shizuoka side. Entrance fees can be paid in advance online or at the gates. Shizuoka continues its program of asking climbers to complete an e-learning course on climbing rules and etiquette.

Official website



Approaching the summit of Mount Fuji. (© Pixta)

Hokuryū Sunflower Festival: July 20–August 18

While there are sunflower events across Japan in summer, the festival in Hokuryū, Hokkaidō, is on a different level, with 2 million blooms across 23 hectares presenting a brilliant contrast of yellow petals and blue skies.



A field of sunflowers in Hokuryū, Hokkaidō. (© Hokuryū Town Portal)

Opening of Junglia Okinawa Theme Park: July 25

The major new theme park Junglia Okinawa spreads across 60 hectares in the north of Okinawa Island. Its 22 attractions include Dinosaur Safari, for encounters with re-creations of the fearsome prehistoric creatures, and the Horizon Balloon ride, where visitors can enjoy stunning scenery from hot-air balloons 200 meters up. The team behind Junglia is led by Morioka Tsuyoshi, who is known for his revamping of Universal Studios Japan. A one-day ticket costs ¥8,800 for international visitors (¥5,940 for children) or ¥6,930 for Japan residents (¥4,950 for children).

Official website



Artist’s rendering of Junglia Okinawa. (Courtesy Japan Entertainment; © Jiji)

Sumida River Fireworks Festival: July 26

Some 20,000 fireworks light up the sky at Tokyo’s famous festival, which is held on the last Saturday of July each year. It has a history dating back to 1733, and was held with occasional interruptions until 1961. After another hiatus, it was revived in 1978, and it is once again a fixture on the Tokyo calendar.



Tokyo Skytree and fireworks from the Sumida festival. (© Pixta)

Aomori Nebuta Matsuri: August 2–7

This major annual festival in the northern region of Tōhoku is thought to combine local customs with elements of the Tanabata star festival, introduced from China in the eighth century. Nebuta floats, representing historical and legendary figures, are surrounded by lively, chanting haneto dancers dressed in colorful costumes.

Official website



A float at the Aomori Nebuta Matsuri in August 2024. (© Jiji)

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai: Until October 13

The Osaka Expo kicked off in April and will continue throughout the summer of 2025. There are 84 pavilions including areas introducing countries from around the world, set around the massive wooden Grand Ring, which is some 2 kilometers in circumference.

Official website



A spot for taking pictures with Myaku-Myaku, the official character for Osaka Expo 2025. (© Nippon.com)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Sunflowers bloom in Hokuryū, Hokkaidō. © Hokuryū Town Portal.)