Japan’s Top Events in Autumn 2025

Japan’s Top Events in Autumn 2025Culture Travel
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Owara Kaze no Bon in Toyama: September 1–3
Early September is a blustery time as Japan’s typhoon season hits its peak, with storms often making landfall. The 300-year-old Oware Kaze no Bon festival in the city of Toyama features dancing that acts as a prayer for a good harvest and protection from wind damage to rice crops.
Dancers dressed in yukata, their faces hidden under straw hats, weave through the streets, the women performing elegantly and the men with stirring dynamism. The performers sometimes pair together for sensuous dances.
All Japan Kokeshi Festival in Miyagi: September 6–7
Naruko Onsen in Ōsaki, Miyagi, is famous for its wooden kokeshi dolls. The All Japan Kokeshi Festival celebrates these distinctive dolls. Events include a memorial service, hands-on workshop where participants can make and paint dolls, and a captivating parade featuring papier-mâché kokeshi and yukata with kokeshi designs.
Buddhist Sculptures by Unkei at Tokyo National Museum: September 9–November 30
This exhibition brings together seven masterpieces by the medieval sculptor Unkei (c. 1150–1223) from the Northern Round Hall at the temple Kōfukuji in Nara. It commemorates the completion of repairs to the hall, which is only open for special viewings in spring and autumn.
Kishiwada Danjiri Matsuri: September 12–14
At this festival dating back to the early eighteenth century, hundreds of young men pull elaborately decorated floats, weighing about four tons each, at breakneck speeds through the streets of Kishiwada, Osaka. The floats, known as danjiri, sometimes collide as they careen along their course, giving the event its reputation as a “fighting festival.”
World Athletics Championship in Tokyo: September 13–21
The World Athletics Championship will take place in Tokyo for the first time since 1991. Some 2,000 athletes will take part in the competition held at the National Stadium.
Official website: https://worldathletics.org/competitions/world-athletics-championships/tokyo25
Aichi Triennale 2025: September 13–November 30
Held every three years since 2010, the Aichi Triennale showcases diverse forms of contemporary art. More than 60 artists from varied backgrounds take part, with exhibitions and performances taking place in art galleries and theaters as well as outdoors. The main venues are in Seto and Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture.
Official website: https://aichitriennale.jp/en/index.html
The Mid-Autumn Moon: October 6
The appearance of the mid-autumn moon (chūshū no meigetsu) is traditionally the best night for enjoying the ancient custom of moon viewing. It falls on October 6 in 2025, with moon-viewing events being held at temples, shrines, and other locations across the country.
Moon viewers can also enjoy the full moon on October 7. Sunshine 60 in Ikebukuro will hold a special event on that day at its observatory deck, 251 meters up.
Kasama Chrysanthemum Festival: October 25–November 24
Japan’s oldest chrysanthemum festival, this event in Kasama, Ibaraki, dates back to 1908. The main venue is Kasama Inari Shrine, where visitors can admire a wide array of chrysanthemums on display.
Autumn Foliage: Mainly November and December
As the weather cools, trees across Japan delight with displays of autumn colors. The autumn leaf front moves from north to south, starting in the mountains and gradually descending to lower elevations.
Tori no Ichi Markets in Asakusa: November 12 and 24
Festive markets known as Tori no Ichi take place at Ōtori Shrine in Asakusa, Tokyo, every year in November on the day of the rooster according to the old lunisolar calendar. The events center around the sale of lucky kumade bamboo rakes, used for “raking in” good fortune. It is believed that buying a new rake each year brings new fortune. In 2025, the day of the rooster falls on November 12 and 24.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)
autumn leaves festival athletics World Athletics Championship