November 28, 2015: Hanyū Yuzuru Smashes Skating’s 300-Point Barrier

November 28, 2015: Hanyū Yuzuru Smashes Skating’s 300-Point BarrierSports Culture
Hanyū Yuzuru became the first figure skater to score a total of over 300 points in a single set of performances on this day in 2015.
A New High
On November 28, 2015, 20-year-old Olympic gold medalist Hanyū Yuzuru won the Grand Prix NHK Trophy in Nagano with an extraordinary combined score of 322.40 for the short program and free skate, becoming the first skater in history to earn more than 300 points.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Hanyū Yuzuru performs in the free program at the Grand Prix NHK Trophy in Nagano on November 28, 2015. © Reuters.)