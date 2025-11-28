November 28, 2015: Hanyū Yuzuru Smashes Skating’s 300-Point Barrier

On This Day in Japan

Hanyū Yuzuru became the first figure skater to score a total of over 300 points in a single set of performances on this day in 2015.

A New High

On November 28, 2015, 20-year-old Olympic gold medalist Hanyū Yuzuru won the Grand Prix NHK Trophy in Nagano with an extraordinary combined score of 322.40 for the short program and free skate, becoming the first skater in history to earn more than 300 points.



Hanyū Yuzuru (center) celebrates finishing first in the Grand Prix NHK Trophy. Behind him are second-place finisher Jin Boyang from China (left) and Mura Takahito of Japan (right), who finished third. (© Jiji)



Hanyū Yuzuru extends a hand to help NHK mascot Dōmo-kun, who has fallen during exhibition skating on November 29, 2015. (© Jiji)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Hanyū Yuzuru performs in the free program at the Grand Prix NHK Trophy in Nagano on November 28, 2015. © Reuters.)