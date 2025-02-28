World’s Smallest Park: Tiny Japanese Resting Place Wins Official Recognition

Newsfrom Japan

A tiny park in Shizuoka, Japan, has been recognized as the world’s smallest by Guinness World Records.

A Japanese park measuring just 0.24 square meters was recognized as the world’s smallest by Guinness World Records on February 25, 2025. The town of Nagaizumi in Shizuoka Prefecture had long unofficially described the tiny green space with a sliver of a bench as the “world’s smallest park,” drawing media attention. A recent survey to find the exact area led to official recognition.



A new sign has been added reading “World’s Smallest Park.”

(Originally published in English. Banner photo: Nagaizumi’s miniature park in summer 2024, before official recognition. Courtesy Nagaizumi municipal government.)