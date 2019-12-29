Japan’s Princess Kako Turns 25 (Video)

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, turned 25 on Sunday.

She graduated from International Christian University in Tokyo in March, visited Austria and Hungary on her first official trip abroad in September and hosted diplomats at a traditional duck-netting event in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, earlier this month for the first time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd. Video courtesy of Imperial Household Agency.]