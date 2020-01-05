Oma Tuna Sells for 193 M. Yen in New Year Auction at Toyosu (Video)

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--A 276-kilogram bluefin tuna caught off Oma, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, sold for 193.2 million yen in the New Year auction at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market on Sunday.

The price is second only to last year's successful bid of some 330 million yen. Waters off Oma are one of the best tuna fishing grounds in the country.

As in last year's auction, the winning bidder was Kiyomura, which operates the Sushizanmai sushi restaurant chain. "We hope customers will have lots of tasty tuna," Kiyoshi Kimura, president of the company, said.

