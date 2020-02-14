Sharp Increase in Mask Production
The shortage of masks amid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has led clothing manufacturer Gofuku Iryō to sharply increase production of antibacterial masks at its Kashimadai Plant in Ōsaki, Miyagi Prefecture. The masks will be shipped both domestically and internationally.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd. Translated and edited by Nippon.com.]
Health masks Jiji Press disease infectious disease virus coronavirus