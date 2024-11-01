Traditional Art Evolves: Pokémon-Themed Tokyo Show Focuses on Japan’s Traditional Crafts
Newsfrom Japan
The monsters are in Tokyo at last. The traditional crafts show “Pokémon × Kōgei: Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft” has toured various parts of the country, and even overseas locations like Los Angeles, California; starting on November 1, the show makes its first appearance in Japan’s capital, at the new Azabudai Hills complex. Countless beloved Pokémon appear in forms never seen before, rendered in ceramics, metalwork, kimono, and other traditional crafts to give all-new looks to their familiar faces.
The show brings together around 80 pieces created by 20 artisans, including both young newcomers to the crafting scene and recognized living national treasures.
The Azabudai Hills Gallery hosting this event is also providing a café space featuring collaborations with artistic creators and menu designers. The Pokémon-themed treats may be gone once you eat and drink them, but the placemats with photos of the pieces on display in the gallery are yours to take home as souvenirs after you dine.
The event runs from November 1 through February 2, 2025, at the Azabudai Hills Gallery, with trips to other spots in Japan—Aichi, Aomori, and Nagasaki Prefectures—planned through November that year. For more information, see the official website.
(Originally published in Japanese. All characters © 2024 Pokémon, © 1995–2024 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak Inc. Banner photo: Kuwata Takurō’s installation of tiles and cups featuring Pikachū. © Nippon.com.)