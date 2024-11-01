Traditional Art Evolves: Pokémon-Themed Tokyo Show Focuses on Japan’s Traditional Crafts

Japan in Photos

Newsfrom Japan

An art show melding Japanese traditional crafts with the beloved characters of the Pokémon franchise has made its way to Tokyo at last. See the monsters as never before at this show, held at Azabudai Hills through early February 2025.

The monsters are in Tokyo at last. The traditional crafts show “Pokémon × Kōgei: Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft” has toured various parts of the country, and even overseas locations like Los Angeles, California; starting on November 1, the show makes its first appearance in Japan’s capital, at the new Azabudai Hills complex. Countless beloved Pokémon appear in forms never seen before, rendered in ceramics, metalwork, kimono, and other traditional crafts to give all-new looks to their familiar faces.

The show brings together around 80 pieces created by 20 artisans, including both young newcomers to the crafting scene and recognized living national treasures.



Katsura Morihiro’s Intimidating, an obi sash clasp taking the form of Umbreon. A living national treasure with more than a half-century of work behind him, Katsura took his first steps into the Pokémon world with this piece. (© Nippon.com)



Imai Sadamasa’s Venusaur, a “realistic figure” rendered by a ceramics artist who usually focuses on marine life in his work. (© Nippon.com)



From left, the metalworker Yoshida Taiichirō’s takes on Vaporeon, Eevee, Jolteon, and Flareon. Each work is composed of several thousands to more than 10,000 intricately joined metal pieces. (© Nippon.com)



Tsuboshima Yūki’s Transformable Ornament, Rookidee/Corviknight is intricate metalwork allowing the piece to be changed from one Pokémon to the next evolutions. (© Nippon.com)



Shiroma Eiichi’s Island to Island kimono design uses traditional Ryūkyū-style dyeing techniques to create colorful patterns on cloth. (© Nippon.com)



Sudō Reiko, in Pikachū’s Adventures in a Forest, creates a golden-hued space enveloped in some 900 needle-lace hangings featuring the most famous Pokémon of all. (© Nippon.com)

The Azabudai Hills Gallery hosting this event is also providing a café space featuring collaborations with artistic creators and menu designers. The Pokémon-themed treats may be gone once you eat and drink them, but the placemats with photos of the pieces on display in the gallery are yours to take home as souvenirs after you dine.



The café’s croque monsieur with Pokémon-themed printed cheese, at front, can be paired with a number of playful desserts. (© Nippon.com)

The event runs from November 1 through February 2, 2025, at the Azabudai Hills Gallery, with trips to other spots in Japan—Aichi, Aomori, and Nagasaki Prefectures—planned through November that year. For more information, see the official website.

(Originally published in Japanese. All characters © 2024 Pokémon, © 1995–2024 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak Inc. Banner photo: Kuwata Takurō’s installation of tiles and cups featuring Pikachū. © Nippon.com.)